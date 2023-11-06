Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, from 2011, receives an avalanche of failures on Metacritic by users who confuse it with the new one after playing the disappointing campaign, already in early access.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 comes out this friday November 10 on the usual platforms, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, but many players have already played the campaign. Activision decided to grant a week of early access to those who had purchased the special edition.

There are not any yet reviews of the game with note, since the main part is missing, the multiplayerwith all new modes, maps (new and old) and zombies mode, which is the reason why almost everyone buys the game.

For that reason, Metacritic has not yet enabled user reviews in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III: they cannot be published until November 10, for obvious reasons.

But this is a particular case, and players who have already played the campaign have gone to Metacritic to show their quite unanimous disagreementto put it mildly.

And they have left their opinions in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 file… the one from 2011, a game with which it shares a name, but is completely different.

Call of Duty fans are very disappointed and pay for it with Modern Warfare 3 from 2011

You only need to look at the Metacritic file for Modern Warfare 3 (2011) on PS3 or Xbox 360: its average user rating It is 3.4 and 3.6“generally unfavorable”, in games that, it is well known, are highly appreciated by fans.

In comparison, Modern Warfare 2 (from 2009) has a average user rating of 7.4: Many players have not realized that they have rated the wrong game… or they do not care as long as they make their opinion heard.

This weekend, Metacritic was not the only place where fans have expressed their disappointment. The official subreddit of the game is full of memes and confusion about this Call of Duty, due to its low quality, and that on top of that it will force you to start Modern Warfare 2 earlier.

In our analysis of the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, we told you what we thought “the weakest we have played in a long time“.

Very short, 4 hours, which gives the sensation of being before a hidden DLC in which the identity of the Call of Duty campaigns is lost, by changing the playing style to open maps that recycle Warzone content.

At the moment, the only analysis with a note of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It’s from IGN, and it’s a 4/10. All the media reviews have no ratings, but they all agree that it is a great disappointment. We’ll see what happens when the multiplayer servers open…