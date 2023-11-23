Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War is the supposed name of the title that would arrive in 2024 to complement a video game franchise that continues to be in the Top 1 in its genre. With a somewhat bittersweet launch in Modern Warfare 3 and which has had complaints of all kinds, perhaps this new game will turn the tables.

Plans for the next Call of Duty have already been leaked and it seems that the situation indicates that the new game will be set in the Gulf War and will be part of the Black Ops line of games, one of the most successful in the saga.

The game will have a complete and well-told story, taking into account the complaints that the Modern Warfare 3 campaign has had recently.

EXCLUSIVE: Call of Duty 2024 is indeed Black Ops, and set during the Gulf War. DETAILS: https://t.co/JHKCzatzcB#Xbox #CODMW3 #CallofDuty — Windows Central Gaming (@WinC_Gaming) November 22, 2023

The title will be in charge of Treyarch and will have a longer development stage to try to avoid the problems that have splashed the launch of the recent game in the Modern Warfare line. A situation that Activision intends to prevent in the future.

Furthermore, it has been suggested that this supposed game will once again make use of “traditional military combat technology and familiar Black Ops devices“. As with the latest games in the series, Early Access will continue to be very present so before having the title available we will surely have a demo version.

Via