According to a rumor, Call of Duty 2024 will be another Black Ops set in the Gulf War, with a more elaborate campaign than the controversial Modern Warfare 3.

New rumors about the 2024 delivery of Call of Duty, which after the failure of the 2023 game, would return to one of the most beloved series in the saga, Black Ops. According to Windows Central, Call of Duty 2024 will indeed be “Black Ops 6“, although with a title to be determined.

In fact, they speculate that the title could be “Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War”, if they continue with the line introduced in the 2020 installment, Black Ops Cold War.

The Black Ops of 2024 would be set in the Gulf War of the 1990s, the conflict between a coalition of United Nations countries led by the United States against Iraq after the annexation of Kuwait and against Saddam Hussein.

Windows Central says that this campaign would have a “nuanced” narrative, with a critical look at the participants in the conflict, focused on the end of the war and its consequences.

Call of Duty 2024 would not repeat the mistakes of Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has been a big disappointment for many fans, especially due to a campaign mode that gives the impression of having been rushed and shaped like a Modern Warfare 2 DLC, in less than two years of development.

Black Ops 2024 would not have that problem, since Treyarch, if we consider that production began after the launch of Black Ops Cold War in 2020, has been working on it for a much longer period than usual (4 years) despite the fact that they have continued contributing to the other games.

As previously said, Call of Duty 2024 will feature old maps from the Black Ops saga such as WMD (Black Ops) or Grind (Black Ops 2).

The zombies would also return, which by the way, could have early access for weeks to encourage the purchase of special editions or reservations. Do you have confidence in Call of Duty 2024 after the release of Modern Warfare 3?

