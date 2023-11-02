In 13 official matches he conceded just 7 goals: and only once it was his “fault”. Eight times he kept the door closed. Inzaghi thanks the market

Francesco Sessa

November 2 – Milan

Oscar Gloukh and Bryan Cristante. Two names that have little to do with each other. Both midfielders, yes, but otherwise there are few affinities, starting from age (19 years against 28) up to the way of interpreting the role. However, there is another point in common, alas: they hit a Swiss wall. Yann Sommer, with decisive and “targeted” interventions, is taking on Inter: against Gloukh’s Salzburg he made his debut in a friendly by messing up the first Austrian goal, but last week he was decisive against the same opponent in the Champions League . And it happened again against Roma, before Thuram addressed the challenge.

Sommer always decisive

—

Inter’s excellent week after the break – victories against Torino, Salzburg and Roma – has Sommer’s decisive interventions among its secrets. All at 0-0, saves that steered the match towards Inter’s side. Already against the Granata: no miracles were needed, but the former Bayern Munich player neutralized the attempts of Seck and Pellegri at the end of the first half, the best moment for Ivan Juric’s team. Also thanks to Sommer, the Nerazzurri did not go into the break trailing in points. While against Salzburg Inter risked starting with a handicap, as happened to Sane Sebastian against Real Sociedad: Gloukh caught well in the area in the fourth minute, diagonal right and excellent intervention by the Swiss. The young Israeli would then score the 1-1 goal, but was nullified shortly afterwards by Calhanoglu’s penalty.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the summer numbers

—

Even against Roma, the former Bayern player was decisive on Cristante. 66th minute, first chance for the Giallorossi and real danger for Inter: midfielder’s cut from close range, reactive intervention by the goalkeeper. Inzaghi was about to fall into Mourinho’s trap: keep the result equal and then, when possible, try to strike. Also thanks to Sommer, the Nerazzurri did not stumble and, deservedly, won the match. The bungling Yann at the beginning of August – when, on his debut for Inter against Salzburg, he gave away a goal and conceded a penalty – is now a distant memory. In 13 matches, between the championship and the Champions League, he has conceded seven goals, of which only one can be attributed to him (Bajrami’s for the 1-1 draw) and has kept a clean sheet eight times. Also thanks to a defense that works, which concedes little: Sommer is asked to close the shutter when that little is conceded. He’s doing it well so far, the last week is proof of this: so Yann isn’t making Onana regret it.

November 2 – 2.01pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED