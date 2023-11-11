Coming to the end of the second night of Asaltos, Alex has captivated us with his particular voice. His interpretation of So Sick, by NE-YO, has demonstrated the great sensitivity that characterizes the talent.

Cali and Dandee, Luis Fonsi’s advisors, have had a few words about his talent. Although the young man did not feel comfortable with the song during rehearsals, at the moment of truth he nailed it. Even so, the advisors have given Alex the perfect advice to bring out his full potential.

The voice that the talent has is very American, typical of Usher or good R&B, but these types of voices are not heard with songs in Spanish. “If you take that tool with music in Spanish, you have three steps ahead of people,” Cali said.

It would be something new, something that does not exist according to the advisor. “And you would be the first,” complements Antonio Orozco, while Cali continues encouraging Alex that, even though there are no songs for something like this, he can write them for him.

“You could do it perfectly,” Dandee concludes, giving him the last push. Relive all his words in the video above!