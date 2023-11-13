With Inter he scored 11 out of 11 and with 37 goals he became the best Turkish scorer in Serie A history

When he presents himself from eleven metres, we no longer talk about an attempt at transformation, but about a sentence. Hakan Calhanoglu may have very warm feet full of quality, but ice flows in his blood no matter how much he manages to stay cool on the penalty spot. After all, the first transformed in the Inter shirt would have made anyone’s legs tremble: 7 November 2021, first Milan derby with the Inter shirt against his former team and under his old curve. And from that converted penalty against Milan, Hakan scored 10 more from as many kicks: a clear path with Inter which adds to the one hundred percent of goals recorded in the Rossoneri bracket. Since playing in Italy, Calha has scored 14 goals from the penalty spot out of 14 attempts: call him the infallible Hakan.

Hakan – who became the best Turkish scorer in the history of Serie A (37 goals) ahead of Şükrü Gülesin (36) – is the beauty of simplicity: no strange run-up, no hops, no hesitation in the run-up. Calha seems to count the steps: short run-up and almost always low shot to the corner. Yesterday he stunned Turati with the 5th penalty converted in this championship after Fiorentina, Milan, Turin and Atalanta, while in the Champions League he had decided the first leg match against Salzburg. With Calha everything seems easy, even if it isn’t like that for everyone. And at the moment of the substitution, Meazza stood up to pay homage to him: after all, with a Calha like this, every goal seems possible