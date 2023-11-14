Suara.com – The vice presidential candidate for the Change Coalition, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin, joked that he wanted to immediately take the serial number for the 2024 presidential election at the KPU, Tuesday (14/11/2023) evening.

This was conveyed by Cak Imin when he met the volunteer couple Anies Baswedan and Cak Imin (AMIN) at the Uangan House, Jalan Number 10, Central Jakarta.

Cak Imin said he could not wait long to meet AMIN volunteers. He had to immediately meet Anies along with a number of elite members of the Coalition for Change and members of the AMIN National Team who were waiting at the Winning House.

“Thank you everyone, I can’t stay long, I have to go straight to the KPU. The problem is, if you don’t do it quickly you will lose to your opponent,” said Cak Imin at the location.

Cak Imin advised AMIN volunteers to work harder, especially during the upcoming campaign period.

The prospective vice presidential candidate from the Change Coalition, Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin. (Suara.com/Dea)

“Let’s use these 90 days to work together with the people, win the hearts of the people and win AMIN February 14 2024,” explained Cak Imin.

“God willing, change will bring the small to big, Amen,” he added.

Previously it was reported that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair, Anies Cak Imin, arrived at the Selamatan House on Jalan Diponegoro 10, Central Jakarta, ahead of taking serial numbers at the Indonesian KPU.

Suara.com monitoring at the location, Tuesday (14/11/2023), Anies arrived first at around 17.40 WIB. Meanwhile, Cak Imin came after him at 17.47 WIB.

Anies and Cak Imin were seen wearing white shirts with the AMIN (Anies-Muhaimin) logo. The two of them then entered a room at the Selamatan House to hold a closed meeting before leaving for the KPU.

Apart from Anies and Cak Imin, a number of elite members of the Change Coalition and members of the AMIN National Team were also present who wanted to accompany the KPU.

Take Sequence Number

For your information, the KPU will draw serial numbers for presidential and vice presidential candidates this Tuesday (14/11) evening.

The KPU had previously appointed the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD and Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2024 elections.

KPU member Idham Holik explained that the three pairs of presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates had met the presidential threshold provisions or the nomination threshold of 20 percent of DPR seats or 25 percent of the national vote from the combined political parties supporting the candidate pairs.

Then, the three couples were also declared to meet the health requirements after each couple was examined by a team of doctors from the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital.

Furthermore, said Idham, the results of the verification of administrative documents for the three candidate pairs were also declared to have met the requirements.