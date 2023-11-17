The president of Torino Urbano Cairo, on the sidelines of the Orientamenti Festival underway in Genoa, commented on the work of the refereeing class in Serie A: “The referees? We have been penalized in an incredible manner. I saw a statistic that says that in the last three championships we had 200 unfavorable events against 50 favorable ones,” he said.

“And in unfavorable episodes you have penalties that they didn’t give you, penalties that they gave that weren’t there or validated goals that weren’t good, so things that make you lose matches. Let’s say it’s 7-8 points per championship that you lose and if you had them you could certainly do more. Last year we were three short of going to Europe.”