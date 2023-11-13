The Granata president to “La Stampa” after yet another refereeing mistake: “Without the errors maybe we would have played more in Europe. Maybe we are unpleasant…”

“There is no respect for us, I want to understand why: there is no respect for Toro, perhaps we are unpleasant or I am. Our seasons, thus, become complicated because it is as if we were penalized every year by seven or eight points: without the wrongs suffered, perhaps, we would have played more matches in Europe…”. The measure is full for Urbano Cairo. The president of Torino vented in the columns of “La Stampa” after the recent refereeing errors that damaged his team.

different meters

—

Cairo brought up an episode of Atalanta-Inter as a comparison: “Go and see how Gasperini’s team halves the disadvantage by reopening the match: Dimarco has the ball at his feet, Lookman arrives, there is a slight contact and Scamacca scores. L “The referee? He gives the goal to us, with an identical dynamic, not because Zapata is punished: I wonder, and I ask, why the interpretations take opposite paths.” Cairo then escalates the matter: “And the penalty? It will mean that we will tell the boys to throw themselves, but this is not the solution. It can’t be: if a player is damaged, even though he remains standing, why not blow the whistle?”. There have not yet been any penalties given to the Granata in this championship: “We might not even have a penalty taker, it’s been like this for a while” adds the Toro president.