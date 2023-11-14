Cairo Communication, profits boom (+30.1%)

Il Cairo Group archives the first nine months of 2023 with a Net income equal to 10.8 million euros, up compared to 8.3 million in the same period of 2022. The group achieved gross consolidated revenues equal to 828.2 million euros, compared to 842.1 million in 2022 and margins growing with Ebitda equal to 93.9 million, compared to 81.5 million in 2022 ed Ebit equal to 33.9 million compared to 25.3 million in 2022. Regarding the third quarter, the group generated positive cash flows by improving the net financial position of 23.7 million euros compared to 30 June 2023.

Consolidated net financial debt as of September 30, 2023 it amounted to approximately 23.3 million, compared to a net debt of 15.2 million at the end of 2022. The change compared to the end of 2022 is mainly determined by the disbursements for the distribution of dividends for approximately 31.2 million and for technical investments for approximately 28.7 million, offset by the positive contribution of management typical, which is affected by the current collection times of the tax credits foreseen in favor of the publishing sector (as of 30 September 2023 the residual credit also relating to the years 2021 and 2022 is approximately 28 million euros) and by the dynamics of working capital.

In the third quarter the group generated positive cash flows while improving net financial debt by 23.7 million compared to 30 June 2023 (47 million). At the end of September the net financial debt of Rcs is equal to 45.2 million, compared to 31.6 million at the end of 2022. The overall net financial debt, which also includes financial liabilities relating to lease contracts recorded in the financial statements pursuant to IFRS 16 (mainly property leases) equal to 150.5 million euros, amounts to 173.7 million (177.6 million at 31 December 2022).

“The first nine months of 2023, explains the group in the note accompanying the accounts, were characterized by the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine, with its consequences also in terms of impacts on the economy and trade, which are causing a situation of general significant uncertainty and a slowdown in the economic growth expected in the reference markets. The group does not have direct exposure and/or commercial activities towards the markets affected by the conflict and/or sanctioned entities”.

This context has “accentuated in 2022 the growing dynamics of the costs of various production factors already underway since 2021, with repercussions on the Group’s production costs, in particular for paper. Furthermore, during 2023 the energy and gas costsafter the strong volatility and increases recorded in 2022, have gradually returned to values ​​substantially in line with those of the end of summer 2021 and also the cost of the card is decreasing compared to the 2022 values ​​with effects that will positively impact the income statement starting mainly from the fourth quarter of 2023, also taking into consideration the rotation times of existing inventories”.

