The Granata president: “It can’t get any worse than this.” Juric’s analysis: “The episodes were devastating”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

November 3 – TURIN

“There’s a foul on Gineitis in Frosinone’s first goal, then a penalty is missed. It’s truly a scandal. Terrible. It can’t get any worse than that.” Torino president Urbano Cairo thunders after Fourneau’s terrible refereeing and calls for justice. “What more needs to be done? The first goal conceded wasn’t valid and there was a penalty on Seck. Trust in Juric? God forbid.” A reading shared by the Granata coach: “The penalty is clear – comments Juric -, unfortunately Seck was guilty of inexperience, because he preferred to remain standing after taking the blow. But by then he was unbalanced, and this prevented him from kicking: had to go down.”

Juric’s analysis includes the ideas offered by the pitch: his 3-5-2 in the post-Lecce version left many interesting notes, and also the feeling of having seen the most square Toro of the season for one hundred minutes. “It may seem strange that I speak like this after the elimination from a Cup that we cared so much about, but I got a lot of positive feelings from it – continues Juric -. We conceded little, their goalkeeper saved everything he could, there was the crossbar and the denied penalty: all the episodes went against us, but I have nothing to reproach the boys for.”

The road The path started by Juric’s new Toro now revolves around the double center forward. “We have taken this path and we will continue like this – confirms Juric -: the idea is to play with two attackers. With this formation, we are more dangerous because we arrive with more people in the area”. Pellegri was replaced shortly after coming on the pitch due to a flexor problem, today at the Philadelphia test for Soppy in view of a possible return. “Today it went like this – underlines Juric – but we immediately think about Monday (championship match against Sassuolo, ed.). The fans are not happy, it is right for them to express their disappointment, but I see the team that is growing: in front of us we have a period in which we can do well. The boys are strong psychologically: we will get back up and face Sassuolo at our best.” The latest is on Ilic: “He’s starting to show me things that I like: it’s the basis for getting out of a negative situation.” Di Francesco is very satisfied: “This qualification gives the boys a lot of morale, but our primary objective remains salvation”.

November 3, 2023 (changed November 3, 2023 | 01:51)

