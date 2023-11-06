Suara.com – Multi-talented artist Cahwati was involved in the film Shirik made by director Hestu Saputra. Cahwati only needed a minute to create a song for the soundtrack of this film by the Ganesa Film production house.

Initially, the request to make the song was conveyed directly by Hestu Saputra to Cahwati. Unable to refuse, Cahwati immediately wrote the song with the help of her husband, Sri Waluyo.

Cahwati with Kinaryosih in the film Shirik. (Ganesa Film documentation)

As a result, in just a minute, Cahwati, who is known as a talented dancer, managed to make a song and music, which will be used as the soundtrack for the film Shirik.

In the film Shirik, Cahwati not only composed songs, but this 40 year old woman also appeared to provide a touch of dance, which added an artistic touch to this film.

Cahwati is known for his extraordinary artistic talent. In the world of film, apart from Hestu Saputra, Cahwati has also worked with a number of well-known directors such as Garin Nugroho.

Nikita Mirzani while filming the film Shirik in a village in Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta. (Documentary film Shirk/Ganesa Film)

Meanwhile in the world of arts, especially in the field of dance, Cahwati has also appeared at various prestigious events not only in Indonesia, but also abroad. Cahwati has conducted art tours in various countries including the Netherlands, France and Australia.

Cahwati has also been involved in various collaborations with well-known artists such as Eko Supriyanto, Didik Nini Thowok, Fajar Satriadi, and others.

Apart from being a dancer, Cahwati also acts as a choreographer, creating various impressive dance works. She also shares roles in the Rumah Seni Tegal art foundation with her husband, Sri Waluyo, a wayang puppeteer.

Shirk stars Nikita Mirzani, Kinaryosih, Teuku Rassya, and Donny Alamsyah. The plan is that this film will be shown in cinemas in early 2024.