The Cagliari coach and the moods of the players linked to his choices: “It’s better to have people angry because they don’t play. If someone isn’t angry it means he doesn’t care.”

Claudio Ranieri, Cagliari coach, spoke at the press conference to present the match against Genoa on Sunday 5 November at 3pm.

Both teams qualified for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup, Genoa winning at home against Reggiana and Cagliari going on to do the feat in Udine. Mister Ranieri’s words: “The two consecutive victories? We’ll wait for Sunday to see if anything has changed, we’re working well and we’re aware. Great performance in Udine and we wanted to bring home qualification. Now Genoa, a great team. We are prepare well, mentally the boys want to play and they try until the last second, even in training. In the matches we play here I don’t care who wins, I’m interested in seeing how the one who loses gets off the field. We have to improve a lot in defense because we commit mistakes that we didn’t make in Serie B last year.”

On singles: “I have never abandoned any of my available players. Pereiro has excellent innate qualities and little by little he is entering into my mentality of sacrificing himself and never giving up. I can’t tell him with the foot he has whether to put it on the right or the left, he knows it because he has great technical and tactical knowledge. Petagna had a great game playing 120 minutes and running 13km. He’s on the right path but he’s not 100% yet, he and Shomurodov are doing good things, they’re trying to do that I’m asking. Mancosu and Lapadula are fine, we’ll see about Di Pardo but there was probably a contracture.”

Grifone arrives in Sardinia: “We know that Genoa is a great team, Gilardino has changed everything. We have maximum respect and we have to play a great match. We must not stop, we have achieved two positive results with the magnificent support of our fans. tired of conceding goals, it’s not possible that those who have to save themselves always score goals. Retegui is a great player, he has a remarkable speed of execution. But Genoa have a great midfield and Gudmundsson is in great condition, he has scored the last 5 goals make 4 him”.

November 3 – 12.56pm

