Masterpiece week for Claudio Ranieri. Comeback from 0-3 to beat Frosinone, qualify for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup in Udine and exit the danger zone by beating Genoa 2-1 at home. His post-race satisfaction is legitimate…

Claudio Ranieri, Cagliari coach, spoke post-match about the match against Genoa. Here are his statements made to Dazn’s microphones: “The three points are the spice of football. We knew we had to expect an uncomfortable ranking position. I’m happy for Viola because he’s always ready. I’m also happy for Oristanio who recently I found it too selfish. I am satisfied for everyone. I am happy for Nicolas because last year he was bad and I had found my team. I consider him strong and I told him that sooner or later I would give him the opportunities. He is carving out this space behind the strikers so that you can alternate with Mancosu. The way he trains, seeing how even expert players like Pavoletti, Lapadula and Viola train is a spectacle. They are the essence of my locker room. Then of course there are some considerations to make and which I know can be good for the team. And they know this. It’s a positive moment even if we commit some small naiveties, important points for the classification.”

Ranieri again: “I told my players that I don’t want to concede goals, because sooner or later we will. It was a very tactical match in the first half, then it broke down and we came to terms with it. Every time Gudmundsson gets the ball he’s a danger, we knew it but this time he was also lucky with Goldaniga’s slip. Albert is good and deserves these goals. Is Cagliari back? We know we’re there to fight. We have to think about Juventus who are in a moment of grace, They are fighting to win the Scudetto, they are playing without cups and Allegri knows how to motivate and lead his team. It will be a difficult match.”

Between yesterday and today: “The match against Frosinone? I said it before, we’ll see at the end of the championship if this was the watershed. Let’s wait and see. I have some excellent alternatives, I have some excellent arrows and they’re still not good. The lid knows the problems in the pot, I know them. The important thing is to get a result and work with a smile. What if I think that Juventus is the favorite for the Scudetto? I think not having the cups is an advantage.”

November 5, 2023 (modified November 5, 2023 | 5:41 pm)

