The Sardinians’ great opponent in the match in Turin on Saturday 11 November at 6.00 pm monopolized Claudio Ranieri’s first statements: “The boys are well, the match against Juventus is important because points can be scored anywhere. Great respect for the Bianconeri, candidates for the final victory, but we go there prepared. Will Juventus let themselves be attacked? It’s a tactical strategy by Allegri, to then strike on the counterattack. After all, Allegri is a great coach, his teams always have something to say. Let’s go excited to try to play our game.”

Again Ranieri: “The negative moment? We’re still there, but we’ve always tried to fight in every single training session and we continue to do so. Then there’s always the opponent. On Saturday on paper we’re doomed, but the game still has to be played. In difficult moments the boys never lost their tenacity. We started with a handicap, we have now traced a path, let’s try to turn it into a highway. As for the three-man defence, as you know, I don’t get stuck on systems of game, it always depends on the moment.”

Two days before Juve-Cagliari, the nods to the individuals could not be missing: “First of all I wish Viola a happy birthday, today he graduated. At the beginning of the year we spoke to each other and he told me he wanted to stay. He is tenacious and stubborn, he is now reaping what he has sown. Azzi? Given the emergency on the right, he can also play in that area of ​​the pitch. Jankto? A flexible player, a disciplined soldier, he can run easily and is still not expressing himself according to his potential.”

Small concession to personal memories: “The two-year period at Juventus? They say he was sent away, but that’s not the truth, I’ll write the truth when I stop coaching. However, I thank those who brought me to the Juventus bench.”

November 9 – 2.32pm

