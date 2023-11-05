The Sardinians found their second consecutive victory in the championship thanks to goals from Viola and Zappa. Gudmundsson isn’t enough for Gilardino

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

5 November – Cagliari

Cagliari in paradise, celebrating in both corners. Claudio Ranieri gets the changes right again and wins the second match in a row. In the “new championship” which began on the ninth day he never lost. Draw in Salerno, victories with Frosinone and Genoa (2-1 with Viola and Zappa goals). Viola, Zappa and Petagna are the men who give something extra to the Sardinians who beat Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa who suffer from a certain inconsistency up front except for the usually extraordinary Albert Gudmundsson in the fifth centre. But Cagliari has heart and soul, a strength within that makes them always push forward, in the constant search for goals and success. And it makes them turn the tables, as also happened on Wednesday in Udine in the Italian Cup. Gila also tries the 4-4-2 with Puscas (who fails to equalize blocked by Scuffet) and also Ekuban. Also removing the Badelj-Strootman double play. Cagliari, orchestrated by a great Makoumbou and Prati, has more. Like energy and desire definitely. And now for the first time he removes himself from the red zone, leaving Verona, Empoli (who plays tomorrow) and Salernitana behind. The Ligurian rossoblù remain at 11, but now the fight for survival is starting to heat up and involves more teams.

first half

—

The Unipol Domus is sold out. In Cagliari everyone is still wearing t-shirts. No alerts here…. Even the section of Genoa fans is full. A Ligurian fan apparently fell ill before the match. Which was also attended by former footballer Alessio Cerci. The wife is the sister of Edoardo Goldaniga’s partner. Which is on the pitch, like with Frosinone. Ranieri had said it. He wanted to strengthen the defense, which was too damaged. And so he opts for three central defenders, despite a four-man defence: Goldaniga, Dossena and Hatzidiakos with Augello on the left. Zappa, replacing the injured Nandez, is on the bench. It is logical that the push to the right suffers and Cagliari shifts the ball to the left from Augello, Jankto and Luvumbo. Genoa remain at three with De Winter and Vasquez alongside Dragusin. Gilardino strengthens the midfield with the double play Strootman next to Badelj, so Frendrup can act almost as an attacking midfielder behind Malinovskyi, positioned as a second striker with Gudmundsson. The match is tactical, it offers few ideas, both teams try not to take them. Even if Genoa keeps the ball more. In the 28th minute Guida gives the first yellow card, to Malinovskyi, for a stomp. In the 30th minute Mancosu tries his Sunday shot from far away, seeing Martinez outside the posts. But in the 36th minute Vasquez hits the woodwork seriously, hitting the crossbar undisturbed. He is free and Hatzdiakos is missed on the free kick. Cagliari responds by scoring: Oristanio does a great job and catches Luvumbo in the corridor who scores, but first fouls Vasquez. Last gasp of a first half with just one minute of injury time in which Guida is whistled because he doesn’t let Cagliari take the corner.

second half

—

Ranieri immediately makes two substitutions because Hatzidiakos wasn’t very convincing and more push is needed. So in Zappa and also Viola because Mancosu no longer has time. The effects are immediate. On a wrong throw from Strootman, Cagliari starts again with Viola who frees Oristanio from the mark for the percussion, the Inter player serves him again and Nicholas scores: 1-0 after 3′. But Unipol Domus’ joy was extinguished almost immediately because, on a harmless cross, Goldaniga lowered himself almost to the ground and headed it backwards. It is, in fact, an assist for Gudmundsson who is well positioned and scores a great goal: 1-1. Cagliari could have doubled their lead in the 11th minute, but Guida, who almost irritatingly only whistles for one foul and always allows play, does not judge Dragusin’s intervention on Luvumbo as a penalty, who then kicks but finds the great response from Martinez in corner. Gila decides to give up the two playmakers and places Puscas with Gudmundsson, moving Malinovskyi back to midfield. Ranieri responds with Petagna for Oristanio, switching to 4-2-3-1. Gila puts Haps for Martin, but Cagliari still gains by putting their head forward again in the 24th minute. Petagna works a ball in a duel with Dragusin, serves Makoumbou who puts it in, but both Dragusin and, above all, Frendrup make a mess. So Petagna serves Zappa who hits: 2-1. The match heats up, Guida continues not to blow the whistle and the nervousness increases. Yellow to Goldaniga and Gudmundsson. Then the referee spares the red card to Malinovskyi who has already been booked and who knocks out Luvumbo badly. It’s a searing ending. Cagliari claimed another penalty with De Winter knocking Petagna down in the area but Azzi was offside and then had the opportunity on the counterattack to make it 3-1 but shot wide. Genoa attempts the siege. In the 6′ of injury time. The golden opportunity lies at the feet of Puscas who is blocked by the talented Scuffet. Guida gives two more yellows to Petagna (right, for protests) and Viola, exaggerated. But Cagliari resists and takes home their second victory in a row. And he goes to celebrate in front of the two curves.

November 5, 2023 (modified November 5, 2023 | 5:16 pm)

