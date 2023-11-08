Having finished the first season of the Cadillac LMDh, we are now turning the page by already looking at what can be done with a view to 2024.

General Motors have already decided some time ago to continue with the same programs seen this year, with two cars in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and only one in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

With the 24h of Daytona scheduled as usual at the end of January, there is very little time left to work on the V-Series.R equipped with a Dallara chassis and 5.5 liter V8 engine, so the winter will be intense and exploited to the best of its ability.

A test is scheduled for December in Spain, to which two test dates will be added in view of the start in IMSA, but in the meantime the Rookie Tests on Sunday which took place in Bahrain also served to understand something more, in addition to the large collection of information carried out during the Sakhir race.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Kyffin Simpson and Nico Varrone were able to drive the #2 Cadillac which raced in the world championship in the hands of Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook and Earl Bamber, discovering its various sides despite the little time available.

“I think Nico and I were able to notice some things that drivers who drive this car all the time get used to. Hopefully they can take that information and improve it for next year,” Simpson said.

The trio of official drivers already have their minds set on 2024, with the related ideas, as Bamber explains: “We learned a lot this year about many aspects of the car. We achieved a great result if we think about where we started from, but we know where we can improve”.

“I think this year of experience in the series will be of great help to us. Now we will know the tracks, we know what our weak points are, which compounds are suitable for us and all this kind of thing. We will work on this for next season, we will be even stronger and we will have a better opportunity to reach our ultimate goal.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Nicolas Varrone, Kyffin Simpson

Laura Wontrop Klauser, head of GM’s sportscar program, added: “2023 was a great season for us. We had ups and downs, but the most important thing is that we were able to learn a lot. Obviously, one of Our most important moments was third place at Le Mans, but in each round we understood how to improve.”

“Cadillac Racing is a big puzzle and we’ve been putting it together one piece at a time with our LMDh getting stronger and getting ready for 2024. We’ll try to do as many tests as possible that make sense. We’ll see where we need to fill the personnel gaps and we will understand how to improve our resources at all levels.”

Team manager Stephen Mitas also agreed: “It was an excellent first season in the WEC. Obviously, the competition is very tough and with a new team and a new program there was a lot to learn, but the team has formed well “.

“Operationally, we are happy with how things are going and we just have to work until 2024 to deliver on the promise that was formed during 2023. We have a test in December, so there is a lot of work to do on the areas to improve technically”.