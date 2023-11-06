The first season in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for Cadillac ended with a very sad eleventh place at the 8h of Bahrain.

There were great expectations for this last event of 2023 at General Motors and at the Chip Ganassi Racing team, which with a V-Series.R lightened by 7kg by the new Balance of Performance hoped to return to fighting for the podium.

Things were going well in Qualifying, with an applause-worthy Alex Lynn taking the Dallara-chassis LMDh #2 to third place, but at the start of Saturday’s race everything practically disappeared.

Earl Bamber had started trying to maintain his position, but at the first corner he blocked the front axle and the car, although slowing down, ended up straight against the rear of the Toyota #7, sending it into a spin and taking the resulting 60″ Stop&Go for the ‘episode.

Relegated to the back of the Hypercar Class, the #2 Caddy was unable to make up any ground with Lynn, Bamber and Richard Westbrook forced to settle for being extras, crossing the finish line without even scoring any points.

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

The start of the 8 Hours of Bahrain

“I think we started with a good car and did our job well. The track was suitable for us and we could fight for the podium, we just had to work to finish the season well, but the start of the race was difficult”, explains Bamber .

“I wasn’t actually trying to overtake anyone, just braking. Then, in the middle of the braking point, both front tires locked up. I tried to avoid going to the left, but I hit the Toyota.”

“I’m sorry to have compromised their race and obviously ours too. However, there are many positive aspects of this weekend and of our first season. Third place in Le Mans is one more reason to go with our heads held high.”

Lynn also regrets it: “I think Friday was a really positive day, obtaining the fastest time in Free Practice 3 and 3rd place in Qualifying. We were fast both on the flying lap and on the long run and we could have done a good race by playing the podium”.

“Evidently, today wasn’t our day, but every time we go out on track it’s important to learn and improve. Now it’s about regrouping in the winter for 2024. There are still many positive aspects that we can draw from this weekend and from this year to face next season”.

“We have good speed with this car, but we have to keep working hard because no one else is slowing down. We know what we have to do and improve to fight for the podium.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Westbrook echoes him: “We started out stronger than in the last few races, with a good pace on the flying lap and in race pace. “We had high hopes after Alex had done an excellent job in qualifying.”

“It would have been nice to end the season well, we were very confident for the race, but that wasn’t the case. We will take this race as a learning opportunity and come back stronger in 2024.”

While Cadillac Racing celebrated the title in IMSA, the 2023 WEC season ends with the Le Mans podium as the highest point to remember, but also a first starring part as best LMDh, however surpassed in Monza, Fuji and Bahrain from Porsches.

This will serve as a warning to work well during the winter and GM knows this very well, having preferred to concentrate on just one V-Series.R also for 2024 to avoid running into logistical and economic problems in lining up two vehicles on the grid.

“I was thrilled with the performance in Qualifying, Alex did something exceptional. The team set up the car and everyone worked hard to get it ready for Bahrain. Our aim was to finish here on a positive note and we were succeeding,” comments Laura Wontrop Klauser, head of GM’s sportscar program.

“Seeing what we were able to achieve between WEC and IMSA, knowing that many things were brand new, makes me very proud of the team and everything they accomplished.”

