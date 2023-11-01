Cadillac Racing is preparing to face the last challenge in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2023 season and at the 8h of Bahrain there are several aspects that increase the motivation of the American team.

The first is clearly the 7kg reduction that the V-Series.R #2 managed by Chip Ganassi Racing has had as a new Balance of Performance reference (together with the Porsche), which should put the US LMDh built on a Dallara chassis in good condition to be able to fight for victory in the Hypercar Class.

At the moment only Toyota and Ferrari have succeeded, so Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook leave for Sakhir also with the desire to make up for the last two less than positive outings in Monza and Fuji.

After the podium achieved at the 24h of Le Mans and the title achieved by Action Express Racing’s ‘cousin’ in IMSA, it is clear that the Caddy prototype is also called upon to make a statement against its category rivals in the World Championship.

The leaders of General Motors also know this very well, wanting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Cadillac V-brand series in the best possible way, so it is obvious that the final stage in Bahrain could be the right opportunity to do so.

Photo by: Andy Chan

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

“The first year of the program has been fantastic. If we look at the results, particularly at Le Mans, we can only be satisfied. There have been some challenges along the way and some lessons learned, but we aim to finish well in Bahrain,” he comments team manager Stephen Mitas.

“At the beginning of next year it will be about capitalizing on the lessons learned and transforming them into positive actions for the team and on the track with the car.”

Adam Trojanek, Cadillac Racing’s chief engine engineer for the WEC and IMSA programs, adds: “The combustion efficiency of naturally aspirated engines has gotten to the point where it’s worth choosing them to save the weight of a turbo and an intercooler”.

“That’s why we went with the 5.5-liter V8. We’re trying to figure out what’s the best way to get that power reliably and with the fewest parts that can break. This year it’s been rock solid.” .

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

On the drivers front, Bamber is already excited: “I can’t wait to race in Bahrain. We’ve had ups and downs, the pinnacle of the year so far has been third place at Le Mans, even though we have demonstrated in every race to have the potential to get on the podium. Now, in view of Bahrain, I believe that our Cadillac adapts very well to the circuit and we will try, as always, to get on the podium.”

“It’s been an incredible 18 months, with the simulation and then the car going live in July 2022, the first race at Daytona, Le Mans and now, all of a sudden, the season is almost over. It’s been fantastic to see the AXR’s V-Series.R #31 winning the GTP championship and Cadillac winning the Manufacturers’ Championship. It’s a tremendous achievement for the entire project.”

Lynn is also motivated: “It’s the season finale for us in the WEC and Bahrain is a great event; I can’t wait to get back to racing with our Cadillac. I think we can get a good result to finish 2023 well.”

“The car has come a long way in 16 months and we want to achieve a strong result heading into 2024. It has been an exciting first season for the Cadillac team in the WEC, culminating in a podium at Le Mans. We will look to finish on a high note.” .

Westbrook comments: “I can’t wait to go to Bahrain. It’s a track I know well, where I started my international covered-wheel career in the Porsche Super Cup with a victory, so I have some good memories. It will be a grueling race for the heat, as we all know from the recent Formula 1 races here. It will be the same for the closed cockpit races.”

“It’s always difficult to know if your car will suit a certain track, because every track we raced on this year was new for our car. But I really think Bahrain suits the Cadillac. There are a lot of low-lying corners. speeds that require good traction. This is a strong point of the car.”

“It’s very hard on the tyres, which is a strong point, given that the Cadillac performs well on the Michelins. There is reason to be optimistic. We’ve had a year of ups and downs – probably more ups than downs – but the last two results have been difficult. We want to get back on track like at the beginning of the year and get a good one like in Le Mans.”

