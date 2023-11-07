The northern lights are a phenomenon that we usually associate with very northern latitudes, in places like the Scandinavian Peninsula or Greenland. However, in recent months there have been several occasions in which the northern lights have been gaining ground in the skies of half of Europe. What is happening with this phenomenon?

““Crazy night of the auroras.” Last Sunday the northern lights spread across the skies of half of Europe. The phenomenon reached latitudes where it does not usually have much presence, having been captured in various parts of Italy and Spain.

Cáceres was one of the southernmost places where the northern lights could be seen last Sunday night. It was also there that some amateur astronomers took images of the illuminated night sky.

What is exceptional about them? To understand what is happening, it is worth first remembering what these “northern lights” are and how they are formed. The northern lights are the auroras of the northern hemisphere, as opposed to the aurora australis, of the southern hemisphere.

They appear as a result of the collision between electrons and the upper layers of the atmosphere. These are electrons propelled by solar winds that are deflected by the Earth’s magnetic field, a process that charges them with energy. When they collide with our atmosphere, they excite the molecules present there, which then release this excess energy in the form of light.

Ideal sky. But being able to see the auroras depends on other factors. These are the same ones that significantly condition the observation of other astronomical phenomena: cloudiness and light pollution.

Highly illuminated areas such as cities and their surroundings make it difficult to observe all types of astronomical phenomena, including auroras. The presence of more intense light sources at ground level causes these phenomena to become dimmer to the human eye until they disappear in the night sky.

The cycle reaches its peak. Auroras are closely related to geomagnetic storms and solar activity. Geomagnetic storms cause the auroras to cover a larger area and therefore lower latitudes.

And solar activity is booming. This activity usually fluctuates in cycles that extend over about 11 years. The Sun is now in a stage of increased activity that will lead it, according to predictions, to reach the peak of its “Cycle 25” during the first half of next year.

Until then, it is expected that geomagnetic storms will continue to increase in intensity and frequency, and then decrease again until the beginning of the next cycle, the 26th. With them it is foreseeable that the auroras may continue to appear in places as far south as on this last occasion.

Also in April. This weekend was not the only opportunity that the inhabitants of the south of the peninsula have had to observe the auroras. Already in April, the landscapes of Cáceres were illuminated by this phenomenon.

Then the headlines focused on the fact that the US space agency, NASA, had selected as the image of the day a photograph taken by Lorenzo Cordero in which the “northern lights” could be seen in the vicinity of the city of Cáceres. .

When will the next one be? Auroras are a phenomenon whose extent is difficult to predict far in advance, since the margin we have is the one between the solar wind emissions and their arrival on Earth.

This matter travels at thousands of kilometers per hour, so the time it takes to travel the almost 150 million kilometers that separate our planet from the star it orbits is not long.

The prediction of geomagnetic storms and similar events caused by solar activity falls within the field of space weather. Agencies such as the US NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) have departments specialized in this meteorology. The agency therefore offers updated information, including the short-term prediction of the northern and southern lights.

In Xataka | The largest solar storm in history occurred 14,300 years ago. And we know it thanks to some pine trees in the Alps

Image | NASA/Joy Ng/NOAA