We have tried coffee grounds, used masks, diapers and even a “cosmic” formula based on potatoes, powder and salt, the whole purpose of reinventing concrete and reducing the tremendous environmental bill of manufacturing it. In California, however, there is a company that proposes a new strategy, as or even more curious than the previous ones: creating concrete without the need for Portland cement, a very popular binder today and in the production process of which – according to some studies – significant amounts of CO2.

Their proposal is called C-Crete, “concrete without cement.”

No concrete dam, by C-Crete. This is how the company of the same name (C-Crete Technologies) has decided to name its creation, a construction material that it presents as an “innovative cement-free concrete.” Not much is known about its proposal because at the moment the company wants to protect its formula, but it has already left some hints. And also practical demonstrations.

The key to C-Crete is a cement-free binding substance that uses patent-pending materials, natural minerals and industrial byproducts. Thanks to this combination, its creators believe an “abundant raw material” is guaranteed.





Images from the C-Crete test in Seattle, where it used 60 tons of concrete.

Do we have more data? Yes. MIT recently published an article about C-Crete in which it ensures that its materials can be manufactured without having to reach the high temperatures that the production of Portland cement requires, which reduces its energy bill. Its main objective, however, is another: to improve the CO2 balance of current concrete. As? With a material that reduces CO2 emissions and is even capable of trapping it.

“It produces almost no carbon dioxide during manufacturing and absorbs it from the air over time,” the company emphasizes. One of its lines of work is in fact how to take advantage of the captured CO2 to reinforce its concrete. “It would make the material stronger, stronger and more durable than normal concrete,” he promises.

From the theory to the practice. It’s not all theory. In July the company offered a demonstration using its material in a commercial building in Seattle, Washington state, USA. During the test he poured approximately 60 tons of cementless concrete into the foundation and walls of an old building.

“The concrete was highly fluid, pumpable, and achieved a load strength of more than 5,000 pounds per square inch, exceeding the ASTM standard of about 4,000 psi for most residential, commercial, and infrastructure concrete applications. It also meets other key industry standards.”

Their promise: sustainable and resistant. C-Crete guarantees that in addition to meeting standards, its mixture shows “exceptional durability”, is resistant to freezing and compatible with common concrete additives, an advantage with which it hopes to facilitate its commercial expansion.

MIT assures that the “formula” of C-Crete will be a mystery at least until the company obtains patents, but there would be “third-party tests” that confirm that it meets the strength and fluidity requirements of Portland cement.

What’s your objective? The company emphasizes this again and again. What it aspires to is to become a “viable and sustainable alternative” to Portland cement. It is not a minor objective, both because of the weight of this type of binder in the industry and because of what it would mean for the environment. There are studies that maintain that the global production of this substance is associated with between 5 and 8% of anthropogenic CO2 emissions and C-Crete itself maintains that it is responsible for approximately 7% of total carbon emissions.

“If used instead, the new material can help substantially reduce the environmental impact of construction. Each ton of C-Crete binder that replaces Portland cement avoids approximately one ton of CO2 emissions,” he maintains. At the moment the company’s facilities are prepared to produce dozens of tons of binder per day, which places it quite far from the capacity of the large cement manufacturers.

Who’s behind? In a sector where attempts to “reinvent” concrete are frequent, often with the aim of achieving more sustainable and resistant variants, the question is pertinent. The company’s founder and president is Rouzbeh Savary, who in the late 2000s completed his PhD at MIT’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and embarked on the MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub. Thanks to his proposal of low CO2 emissions, he won the institution’s entrepreneurship contest, awarded with 100,000 dollars. During his last year at MIT he founded C-Crete.

Institutional support. Just a few weeks ago the company announced that it has achieved the support of the US Department of Energy to advance its method to take advantage of the CO2 captured as another ingredient in its cementless concrete. This support comes in the form of two million dollars.

“The CO2 incorporated into the product—captured from the air when the concrete sets or from industrial sources—could be used in diluted form, eliminating the costly step of separating it from other gases,” explains C-Crete Technologies: “Once mineralized in the concrete , diluted CO2 would make the new material stronger, stronger and more durable than conventional concrete.”

Images: C-Crete Technologies 1 and 2

In Xataka: We have discovered the oldest wooden structure in history: 400,000 years of architecture