Chinese manufacturers arrive in Europe. MG, BYD, Xpeng or Nio They have announced their plans and have begun to disembark their models in European territory. Of them, at the moment, only MG seems to be achieving really interesting registration numbers.

And, despite everything, both Europe and China are clear that the electric car market promises an expansion for their brands like we have not seen until now. Politicians on our continent, in fact, are already studying whether they should establish tariffs on some automobiles, even though they have yet to finish getting started.

In China they are also convinced of the doors that are opening for their manufacturers with the electric car. With full control of the supply chain, the latest move has been to close the tap on graphite, which is very important for the production of batteries for electric cars.

Their manufacturers, furthermore, know that they can do a lot of damage. For now, MG takes the lead with vehicles that compete in quality/price ratio like no other. But the rest of the companies also believe that they can hit the table with their completely electric models.

BYD is a significant example. Although registrations are being slow, with 319 units placed on the market since its launch in March 2023 (of which 117 were last October), according to ANFAC, the Chinese company has not stopped announcing models for our country. The BYD Dolphin, which we recently boarded, and the BYD Seal, which we will have contact with soon, are the last to arrive.

But its strategy points to a tough offensive in the coming months and years. So much so that they have already decided to install a first electric vehicle factory in Hungary, to the detriment of Spain. And, now, we know what your next step is to bring thousands of cars at the lowest possible price: build your own ship.

BYD, vertical integration for everything

If BYD stands out for something, it is its vertical integration. According to the brand, it is their secret to offering more competitive cars in price and great performance when they start rolling.

According to its own information, the company works with an eight-in-one vertical integration. That is, eight of their most important components are produced by themselves, such as batteries, semiconductors, software or heat pumps, to give a few examples.

But they don’t want this to stay here. As explained in cnevpost, the company is already building its own ships, with the intention of landing in Europe, in one fell swoop, some 7,000 electric vehicles. At the moment, these are two vessels that are being produced at the Guangzhou shipyard.

The data indicate that we are talking about a boat 199.9 meters long, 38 meters wide and nine meters deep, with the capacity to travel at about 34 km/h (18.5 knots). The information also indicates that the ship could use Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to reduce its emissions. We do not know if this could influence whether a kind of emissions passport is imposed.

The decision confirms the rumors of the last year, since in China there has been talk for some time that BYD would have ordered up to eight of these ships to more efficiently transport thousands and thousands of vehicles starting in 2025. With a ship, the company gains greater flexibility when making shipments and aims to save on transportation costs.

The movement is not new. The Chinese manufacturer SAIC has also opted for this strategy that, in its day, was also useful to Toyota or Hyundai, according to Bloomberg. However, the step entails obvious risks. The investment of building and maintaining a fleet of vessels to transport vehicles can be highly expensive and difficult to amortize if the expected sales are not achieved.

In Xataka | China has set out to dominate the luxury electric car market. His experience in the cheap ones supports him

Foto | Ian Taylor