BYD is here. Actually, it has been here since last March, when the brand presented its first three electric cars in Spain. They arrived with the Atto 3, an electric SUV that already left a good taste in our mouths, with the Han, a huge sedan that has a difficult time in the premium vehicle market but that shows what they are capable of doing as a brand, and the Tang, a seven-seat SUV.

As the year begins to close its shutters and 2024 approaches, BYD is making one last effort to put on the street an electric offer that covers a good part of the market and that offers alternatives to all types of drivers (SUV and sedan lovers).

At the end of this month of November we will touch for the first time the BYD Seal, the car that aims to put the Tesla Model 3 on the ropes. Later the BYD Seal U will arrive, its version with an SUV body, with the Tesla Model Y in mind . But first, it was BYD Dolphin’s turn. The car that probably makes the most sense in the Spanish market.

And it arrives with some arguments very solid.

BYD Dolphin technical sheet

byd Dolphin (204 HP with 60.4 kWh battery)

BODY TYPE.

Compact five-seater SUV

MEASUREMENTS AND WEIGHT.

4,290 meters long, 1,770 meters wide, 1,570 meters high and 2,700 meters wheelbase. Weight to be confirmed.

TRUNK.

325 liters.

MAXIMUM POWER.

150 kW (204 CV)

WLTP CONSUMPTION.

15.9 kWh/100 km. 427 kilometers of autonomy. With the 60.4 kW battery. To be confirmed with the 45 kW battery

ENVIRONMENTAL DISTINCTIVE.

Zero emissions

DRIVING AIDS (ADAS).

Automatic emergency braking, intelligent speed limit information, blind spot vehicle detection, intelligent cruise control, LED lighting, 360º parking camera, rear parking sensors

OTHERS.

Own software with Spotify application included, wireless mobile phone charging, high fidelity sound system. Compatibility with Android Auto (Bluetooth) and Apple CarPlay (wired).

ELECTRIC HYBRID.

No.

Plug-in HYBRID.

No.

electric

Yes. Options of 95 and 177 HP with a 45 kWh battery and 204 HP with a 60.4 kWh battery.

price and launch

Now available from 35,690 euros without aid and from 24,480 euros with MOVES III Plan (advanced by the brand) and launch campaigns.

BYD Dolphin, targeting the market that everyone wants

We said it in April of this same year. Little by little, the electric car is gaining ground in Spain. The cheap electric car, of course. The latest registration data, from last October, reaffirms the premise of the article from months ago.

In Spain, the first two positions in electric vehicles are occupied by the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, two cars that, in their size, have no rivals in terms of autonomy/price ratio. They are followed by the MG4 Electric, a car that (with aid) has reached below 20,000 euros and continues to push with specific offers. The group of the five best-selling electric cars is closed by the Fiat 500 electric and the Dacia Spring.

And it is precisely this market that BYD is targeting. The Chinese company has in the BYD Dolphin the car in its range that best suits the Spanish needs who wants an electric, urban and capable vehicle on the road. A car with a real range that equals or exceeds 350 kilometers on the highway and, at the same time, has a fair and reasonable price (as long as we take advantage of the available aid).

We will see all that at the end, before we go with everything that the BYD Dolphin has to offer.





BYD Dolphin, very solid arguments

It is difficult to talk about the BYD Dolphin without considering its price. But, as was already the case with the Atto 3, the Chinese SUV is much more than that.

We must not lose sight of the fact that BYD has already sold more than half a million units of this car around the world. The vast majority of sales, of course, have occurred in China but the deployment of the SUV has only just begun.

The brand positions the SUV directly in the C segment. It is a little smaller than the Atto 3, but its 4,290 metros they move it away from the B-SUV. Although it may not seem like it from the looks, the car is exactly the same size as an MG4 Electric. That is, four adults can travel comfortably inside and, occasionally, a fifth in the center seat or a child.

We say comfortably because the BYD Dolphin is, in every sense, a comfortable car. Only the rear passengers will suffer a little more with a suspension that is a little dry for the rear seats but which improves the behavior of the rest of the vehicle. Of course, the seats for them are comfortable, the legroom is more than enough and two USB-C sockets (one 18 W and the other 60 W) in the central area, under a well-thought-out space for leaving bottles.





The screen in horizontal position

In the front seats, the seats are wide and comfortable. They have a certain sporty air, shaped like an armchair, electric and heated. In front of them, a small five-inch screen with TFT technology that, as in the BYD Atto 3, becomes overwhelming at first due to the amount of information on it and which could have better resolution. Of course, it fulfills its role as an instrument panel.

In the center, the famous 12.8 inch rotating screen with the very deep operating system that we have already seen in the BYD Han. Everything that can be controlled in the car is available from here. Its handling is very simple, it is very similar to that of a mobile phone and, in addition, it is well structured and with well-thought-out solutions.





The screen in vertical position

For example, when you increase or decrease the volume with the wheel, a small menu opens to act on the multimedia sound or the vehicle’s warnings (with intelligent speed control, ISA, a voice alerts us every time we exceed maximum permitted limits). We can even decide in which cases the blind spot sensor acts and in which we expect it to ignore its warnings.

The resolution is also good and it has a dark mode. Perhaps we miss more brightness with the low beams on (or, at least, the possibility of setting a high brightness by default) because on a cloudy day like today the panel remains too off and with sunglasses it is not easy to see.

Refering to mobile phone integration, Android Auto does have Bluetooth compatibility but Apple CarPlay is only available via cable. At least, the situation of the USB-C sockets in the front seats (same power as in the rear) is good. So is space for wireless charging, partially hidden in the front armrest. It detects the mobile phone very well and, in addition, the rough surface prevents it from moving while driving.

Lights and shadows, yes, for the central physical controls. The gears are selected with an original control that must be moved up or down. This one grips well thanks to a small protruding tab. But the ergonomics of the rest of the controls leave something to be desired. It becomes a little complicated to handle them while driving (same operation but without a protruding tab), including the warning button, which seems like a real nonsense to us that it is not activated with a hit, a “press of a button” and that you have to move it up or down.

In this section, bad for BYD, but very bad for the European Union It should be looked at how they can approve this type of buttons and so many other absurdities, such as that of the Aiways U5 (on the roof) or that of the BMW i7 (tactile). Two examples that come to mind, but they are not the only ones.

BYD Dolphin, where it can do the most damage

But also, the BYD Dolphin is a good car when we press the start button, select D on the center lever and hit the road.

It is a car that is well established although where it behaves best is in the urban environment. On the road the suspension feels a bit soft (despite the efforts put into a multi-link rear suspension) but the behavior is generally good. Its direction for cruising does not lack resistance, it does not have that hypersoft touch that has become fashionable and that is so artificial. Nor is its brake pedal excessively spongy.

On secondary roads, the car moves well, with ease. The steering could be a little more precise but it is surprising how well it manages the power. Its 204 HP moves its 1,658 kg weight without concern and reduces the risks when overtaking. It’s hard to lose traction, and when that happens, it cuts quickly to regain it.

The rolling sound is also very low, which improves the perceived quality but the aerodynamic noise is noticeable when we exceed 100 km/h and is much more noticeable when we reach 120 km/h, especially in the area of ​​the mirrors.

The only thing missing to round out the experience is some driving aids that are on par with the rest of the vehicle. In the BYD Han we already had problems with the adaptive cruise control. Here, we have not been able to test him as much as we would like, but we get the feeling that he is repeating the sin of being too conservative and abrupt in his reactions. Perhaps one point less than the sedan, probably due to its lower power.

Furthermore, the lane maintenance It is not too intrusive in general terms but if it detects that we have stepped on the line (especially the left one, with the right it is more difficult to detect it) it tightens the steering wheel by abandoning our functions, takes it to the center of the lane and remains exerting a lot of force for two or three seconds. So much so that to overcome its operation requires that we apply high pressure.

Regarding its consumption, we can say that it is content. In our test, without looking for it, we finished the day at 15.5 kWh/100 km. On the highway and highway, it should increase a little but I do believe that it is possible to get very close to the actual 400 kilometers of autonomy. In the city, it will far surpass them. The charge, however, remains at 88 kW in direct current, going from 30 to 80% of its autonomy in 29 minutes, according to the brand.

And here is your best asset. We are talking about a car with a starting price of 35,690 euros in its 204 hp configuration and 60.4 kWh battery (the smallest, 45 kWh, will arrive next year). But it must be taken into account that BYD is ambitious to launch the model. Read:

Launch discount of 3,000 euros. Brand’s own discount with the MOVES III Plan of 1,210 euros. Discount of up to 7,000 euros in the MOVES III Plan (advanced by the brand).

Result? The BYD Dolphin could end up at a starting price of 24.480 euros. It is a really competitive price, with a very well finished car, with good materials, that handles in the urban environment and that allows long trips. Without knowing the proposals from Renault or Citroën, BYD sets the bar very high.

Photos | Xataka