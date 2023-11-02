An alarming prediction has come to light: By 2050, half of the world’s population will need glasses to see distant objects due to myopia. This condition, where the eye grows too long and causes light to focus in front of the retina, is on the rise, and the reasons are both genetic and environmental.

Myopia is the reality of many people, and is projected to become the norm for many more in the future. According to a recent National Geographic article, the prevalence of this disease has gone from 25% in the 1970s to 42% in 2017 and it is expected that by 2050 this rate will already reach half of the population.

The data is worrying, not only because of the need for optical correction, but because an eye with severe myopia runs a greater risk of serious problems in the futuresuch as retinal detachment and glaucoma.

Children may be becoming nearsighted at faster rates than we have ever seen.. What is causing this increase? One of the main theories, supported by several studies, is a lack of time outdoors. Bright outdoor light may release more dopamine, a substance that inhibits excessive eye growth.

Myopia was already growing before the widespread use of smartphones

While some might be quick to point to the digital age and our screens as the culprit, the reality is more complex. Myopia rates were already on the rise before the first smartphone appeared. However, it is not ruled out that close work, such as reading and screen time, could play a role.

Fortunately, there is hope on the horizon. Recent research is exploring treatments that could slow the progress of myopia.

From special contact lenses to eye drops with low concentrations of atropine, science is looking for ways to slow the rapid progression of myopia.

As a society, it is essential to pay attention to this phenomenon, look for ways to combat it and protect the visual health of future generations. Commitment to science and public awareness will be essential to face this challenge.