In 1973 the Sicilian actor accepted the role for the feature film directed by D’Amico, inspired by the life of one of the country’s most iconic race directors

Fifty years ago these days Lando Buzzanca flew to Africa to shoot some scenes of the film The Referee, the film freely inspired by the life, works, red cards and miracles of Concetto Lo Bello, the most famous Italian match director. Buzzanca had met Lo Bello some time before on a plane, they introduced themselves, and a friendship was immediately born. They were both two very popular characters. The common Sicilian origins also facilitated the agreement. Gerlando Buzzanca known as Lando was from Palermo, Concetto Lo Bello from Syracuse.