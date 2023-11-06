The European Commission has opened an investigation into AliExpress for the alleged sale of fake medicines. A procedure that has now been opened and where the e-commerce company will have until November 27 to provide all the required information and demonstrate that counterfeit medicines are not being sold.

The DSA is not just against disinformation. This action is part of the entry into force of the Digital Services Act (DSA), last August. The fact is that it is not only against misinformation, as has happened with X or TikTok, but this law also serves to require large platforms to ensure that they are not offering a potentially harmful service.

“The DSA is also there to ensure the elimination of illegal or unsafe products sold in the EU through e-commerce platforms, including the growing number of potentially deadly fake medicines and pharmaceuticals sold online,” explained Thierry Breton, European Commissioner. of industry.

AliExpress must comply, as a great platform that it is. Having more than 45 million unique active users per month in Europe, AliExpress was one of the 19 chosen by the European Commission as a large platform. That is why they are required to have higher transparency standards than other companies.

Among this responsibility is to ensure that they do not pose a risk to society, in relation to mental, physical and public health issues. And it is precisely in this direction that the investigation has been opened, as the Commission believes it has indications that AliExpress could pose a risk through the sale of counterfeit products, including medicines.

Buying medicines online, a risky practice. Platforms like AliExpress have a huge number of products at their disposal, many of them at low cost. However, with products such as medications, special care must be taken.

The sale of illegal medicines online represents a serious public health problem, warns the World Health Organization. The Commission wants to clarify that AliExpress is not contributing to this.

Always better with professional advice. AliExpress is not the only platform that has approached the sale of pharmaceutical products. In the United States, Amazon wants to be our pharmacy. If we look at products such as prescription glasses or contact lenses, we also see that they are a lucrative business.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) reminds that only the sale of medicines not subject to medical prescription is allowed.

Image | Roberto Sorin

