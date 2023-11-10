Car diesel is in clear decline. According to ACEA data, in 2018, 36.7% of European car registrations corresponded to diesel cars. In 2022, this figure barely reached 16.4% of registrations.

In Spain, the diesel car is also in clear decline and almost cornered commercial vehicles. Among individuals, this technology is at historic lows, falling below 12% in market share last July. In 2014 this figure exceeded 66%.

But is there reasons to buy diesel vehicles? Yes, there are. And are there reasons to avoid them? Also. Here we tell you when it makes sense to opt for this technology, what to take into account and what breakdowns are the most frequent.

When to choose a diesel car and what to take into account

Diesel vehicles experienced a real boom a decade ago. The combo of lower consumption added to a lower fuel price than gasoline has convinced millions of drivers for years. It was not for less.

However, over the years and the succession of new emissions regulations, diesel cars have lost some of their advantages. At an environmental level, these cars emit less CO2 than gasoline cars, but their emissions of NOx and other particles that are highly harmful to humans have caused national and European policies to take action.

If we look from a purely practical perspective, in Spain it is much more complicated to obtain an environmental label from the DGT with a diesel vehicle than with a gasoline one. However, this does not affect the latest registrations, as new cars will receive DGT sticker C whether gasoline or diesel without electrification.

But to get here, European policies have been pushing to make things more difficult for diesel vehicles. These requirements have been based on two pillars: AdBlue and the particulate filter.

The most recent measure, although it has been on the market for years, is AdBlue. With the arrival of Euro 6 Manufacturers were forced to mount an SCR Catalyst that works with urea, the best known being AdBlue. This liquid has its own tank and must be refilled at service stations. Refilling it is not expensive and should last thousands of miles.

However, it is especially important to take into account the availability of AdBlue at all times. If our car runs out of it, it will not start. It is not a breakdown, the manufacturer is simply obliged to prevent the vehicle from continuing to circulate if it does not use this liquid, with the aim that the driver does not omit this obligation that reduces the volume of polluting emissions.

Before, already with Euro 5, diesel vehicles were required to have a particulate filter. This system is based on a type of net that acts as a trap to trap solid particles in suspension in the exhaust gases, such as soot or carbon. They are the particles that we see coming out with the black smoke of a diesel car without this element. In this case, the particles are trapped in this framework and when the filter reaches a minimum temperature (about 700º) they burn.

But this system has a problem. If the vehicle does not drive for long enough, the particulate filter does not reach this minimum temperature. In that case, the polluting particles continue to arrive but are not burned and, over time, it ends up collapsing. When this happens, the vehicle itself begins a forced regeneration that lasts about 15 minutes, increasing fuel consumption and the revolutions at which the engine works to increase its temperature and clean the filter.

The problem comes when it is regeneration It cuts off because we turn off the car engine. If this happens repeatedly, the system eventually fails, the filter collapses completely and its replacement is necessary. A breakdown that, according to RACE, has a cost that can exceed 1,000 euros. Furthermore, it is essential to replace this filter because if we do not do so we will not pass the ITV emissions test.

In what cases do these situations occur? In vehicles that are used daily to make short trips and that hit the road sporadically. Therefore, in diesel cars that have this type of treatment, it is advisable to drive at high speeds (exceeding 2,500 rpm) for a quarter of an hour when we go out onto a highway or highway. In this way, we ourselves will be forcing that regeneration.

Taking this into account, yes, the diesel car is still useful in 2023. What you have to be very clear about is that it is a vehicle that will stand out the most is on the highway and highway. Its consumption, in these cases, remains unmatched and that is where the driver will save a lot of money on fuel. We must not forget that its price is still below gasoline, despite the fact that in 2022 we experienced specific moments in which it was above.

Therefore, if our daily use is based on short trips and we use little road throughout the year (in Spain the average is about 12,000 kilometers per year), opting for a diesel is not the best alternative, since we will be buying tickets. To break down the particle filter, maintenance is more expensive and in the city there are better alternatives.

However, if our tours are based on big miles On roads (we exceed 20,000 kilometers a year), the diesel car remains invincible, since a gasoline, a hybrid and an electric car will spend more on this type of use and we will compensate for the cost of maintenance with fuel savings.

