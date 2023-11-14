In the search for offers we are always attentive to the errors that some digital video game stores may have, and we found one worth mentioning so that all owners of an Xbox Series S/X have the luxury of buying 70 titles. dollars at less than 0.065 cents, without having to have Xbox Game Pass.

Games under a dollar

The first on “offer” is Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the latest title in the Yakuza saga. If you are not from Chile, you can change the configuration of your Xbox from country to Chile, and thus you can buy the game for only 52 Chilean pesos, which is equivalent to 0.060 dollars. Yakuza: Like a Dragon, known in Japan as Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue, is an RPG video game developed and published by Sega. It’s the eighth game in the main Yakuza saga, and you can get it for a ridiculous price.

The second game on “offer” is Soul Hackers 2 Digital Deluxe, which is the sequel to the original released for SEGA Saturn in 1997. If you are not from Chile you can change the settings of your Xbox from country to Chile, and then you will be able to buy the game for only 60 Chilean pesos, which is equivalent to 0.065 dollars. Explore a supernatural RPG with elegant summoners and dark dangers under the neon lights of a cyberpunk Japan, at a great price and even more so with the Digital Deluxe.

Take advantage before it’s too late.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord