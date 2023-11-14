Uber Direct seeks to revolutionize the last mile by offering a white label delivery service for local stores. Which, now, can be delivered within a maximum period of two hours from when the consumer places the order on their website, without this impacting the retailer’s cost structure.

Uber has announced today the arrival of the Uber Direct service in Spain. A new option for consumers and merchants who, now, will be able to enjoy fast delivery on orders they place online to stores located in their area. In the first phase, the launch will be available in 200 locations. However, its availability is expected to increase as more users and stores trust this solution.

Initially, Uber Direct acts as a white label service for any store that already has active sales channels, regardless of whether it is through telephone, email or an ecommerce platform. And, furthermore, it is available for all types of sectors, as long as the product does not exceed 20 kg. It bears a certain analogy with the Amazon Fresh service, but in this case it is not focused solely on the food sector.

Deliveries in two hours

Last mile logistics, as the last journey that any product takes before being delivered to its final destination, has been trying for a long time to identify what is the most efficient solution to be able to make deliveries on the same day, in just a few hours. difference since the order is placed.

However, integrating it natively into local commerce involves an investment that, in most cases, does not end up being profitable. Therefore, many users end up opting for e-commerce giants that can assume this cost structure, to the detriment of local commerce. Through Uber Direct, merchants will be able to offer this service directly through the website. And, also, offering three delivery options:

Delivery in less than two hours. Same day delivery. Planned delivery: In this case, there is the possibility of scheduling delivery up to a maximum of 30 days. Being the best option for, for example, when we have to give a birthday gift and we want to ensure that the stipulated deadline is met.

A distance of six kilometers

One of the most frequent doubts has to do with the maximum distance over which deliveries are allowed. As we can read on its website, Uber Direct allows deliveries “within a radius of approximately 6 km in those places where it provides service.” However, Uber considers the option of making changes in this regard if a business has customers beyond this ratio. The minimum price of each delivery is 5.20 euros. Which may increase depending on the specific needs related to shipping time or the dimensions of the product in question.

Furthermore, it does not leave aside the sustainable perspective, which is increasingly important for both consumers and merchants. Uber has committed to making its deliveries 100% emissions-free in Europe by 2030. Extending the deadline by 10 more years, in 2040, globally. It also states that it will use recyclable, sustainable or reusable packaging in 100% of the markets in which it operates by 2030.