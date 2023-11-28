A sporty Saab is nothing like a sporty VVD member.

The Swedish car brand Saab has not existed for some time. Nevertheless, they do not want to disappear from the streets. Especially near Apeldoorn you stumble across the well-maintained Saabs. For fans of ‘German & Premium’ there is not much to enjoy, but that is not what Saabs were intended for. Saabs were for liberal academics. People who considered safety, comfort and their own style more important than a badge.

Partly because of this, the market for Saabs is in considerable flux. They’re starting to get expensive. If we take a look at Marktplaats we see that there are still a lot for sale, in some cases for very high prices. If you look at the 9-3, for example, you will see a lot of Convertibles. They go for more money than a comparable Audi or BMW.

Check out this fast Saab!

One of the most expensive non-Cabrio 9-3s is this fat one. According to the ad it is a ‘2.8T V6 / Turbo X / XWD / Aero. Just like with your topography test: if you were asked about the capital of North Brabant, simply fill in Tilburg, Eindhoven, Den Bosch, Breda and Veghel. Then you know that you are always in the right place.

If we look like this, it is a ‘normal’ Aero with a 2.8 engine and four-wheel drive. That is the basis of the Turbo

This copy is nicely decorated with parts that we would not expect from a Saab. Think of the air intakes in the hood, the front splitter and the huge exhausts. It’s almost a German mistake, but because it’s on a Swede, it’s funny.

Sportily dressed

A sporty Saab is also correct, while a sporty Volvo is a bit SGP-er with Nikes on. We are not completely sure about the interior yet. Attention has clearly been paid to it and that is good, but the floor covering is a bit like leather underwear on a D66. It’s possible, but you just don’t expect it.

The engine has been tickled a bit, thanks to a modified ECU. The result is a maximum power of 330 hp, enough to easily stay ahead of 98% of road traffic in the Netherlands. It is also an automatic, so you can also enjoy cruising with it.

This fast Saab is from 2008 and has since run 125,669 km. So it can last for a long time. The asking price for all that beauty? Only 15,999 euros! Interested? You can view the ad here!

Check out the Saab 9-3 Purchase Advice here to see what you should pay attention to:

