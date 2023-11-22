Come on, this GT86 used car with more than three tons can last for years to come.

A modern car for purists that is reliable. There aren’t very many of those. Of course, the Mazda MX-5 is always the answer, but it does have a disadvantage: it is only a two-seater.

In many cases you don’t need more (how often do you sit in a car with more than two people?), but a back seat is still useful. Then you can bring children or adults for a short period. In any case, there is an option that you absolutely do not have with a two-seater.

Alternative

The Toyota GT86 is then the best alternative. This car is slightly larger than the MX-5 and therefore has a back seat. Perfect for the purposes described above. The big problem is that they were quite pricey in the Netherlands and we ‘Ollanders are extremely boring with what kind of car we choose.

The honor in the editorial office is upheld by @michaelras’ new Fiat Panda 4×4 and @michel’s 2CV, not by the BMW brigade of the rest of the writers.

The problem – for the undersigned at least – is that the car was always too expensive as a second car and not practical enough as a first car. But with this copy you can tackle that easily. This is the cheapest GT86 in the Netherlands and it is cheap for one reason: the mileage.

Cheapest GT86 used car from Marktplaats

This Toyota GT86 has no less than 333,277 km on the clock. You can therefore qualify the mileage as ‘high’. The car was delivered to the first owner abroad in 2012. The high-revving coupe came to the Netherlands in 2018. It has been driven a lot since then. It is all neatly stated in the National Car Pass.

The observant viewer will have noticed that there is another reason why this copy is a bit cheaper. There is no manual gearbox, but an automatic. The horror! As a result, the performance can be called almost average. Sprinting from 0-100 km/h takes 8.2 seconds and the top speed is only 210 km/h. Even the Mini Cooper S from the AB Garage is faster. But yes, that is not such an original car and this one is.

Interested? You can view the ad here!

So check out our Autoblog Purchase Advice to see what the points of interest are about the GT86:

And of course we also have a driving test for you (check out that smile from all of you @wouter):

Thanks to Jelmer for the tip!

This article Buy this GT86 used car with 333,212 km on the clock first appeared on Ruetir.