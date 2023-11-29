You don’t expect it, but this über-wrong G 63 is at Domains.

Are you looking for a bad cookie? Then Domeinen Roerende Zaken is the trusted address for all your wishes. Always fresh selection and reasonable prices. And you never have to ask about the history, because it is unknown anyway.

Today a new batch of cars came online at Domainen and we are not disappointed again. There is a very bad Brabus G 63 among them. The nice thing is that for a change it is not black on black.

Everyone always sticks to black, but Brabus is also happy to give your G-Class a different color combination. The owner of this example opted for garbage bag gray with a bright orange interior. To top it off, the brake calipers have also been painted orange.

Of course, this Geländewagen is also equipped with a complete Brabus body kit and 24-inch Brabus Monoblock Z Platinum Edition rims. A set of rims alone can easily cost €15,000, so someone has spent some serious money. You just don’t want to know where the money comes from.

The engine has also been overhauled by Brabus. The number 800, which appears on the back and the engine cover, represents the power. This G 63 therefore does not deliver 585 hp, but 800 hp. The torque increases with the Brabus upgrade from 850 Nm to 1,000 Nm.

How did this Brabus end up at Domeinen? Who knows may say. We only know that the car has a German license plate, dates from 2021 and has 29,724 km on the clock.

According to Domainen, the vehicle is unknown to Brabus, but that does not necessarily mean that it is a fake Brabus. The conversion could of course have been done by another party, with Brabus parts. Or Brabus just doesn’t want anything to do with this car… Anyway: it’s at Domains and you can make a bid.

Thanks to Laurens for the tip!

