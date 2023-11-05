This Lincoln is the most expensive currently for sale on Marktplaats. It must cost more than two thousand euros.

Yesterday we thought with nostalgia about all of us @lincoln. Everyone’s favorite commenter, often spoke in a striking tone about Dutch civil servants, used to speak with two dots demarked by a single space and had a cynical sense of humor that went over the heads of many. To unofficially start the petition and bring the man back into action, today the most expensive Lincoln from Marktplaats on your screen.

It is a Lincoln Navigator, of course in black. It costs 209,000 Euro. That’s a lot of money, but it’s also a lot of car. The fourth generation Navigator measures 5.33 meters in length. In short version. The long one is 5.66 meters long. Only a brontosaurus with a saddle on it is more impressive transportation.

Unfortunately, there is no longer a powerful V8 under the hood, but a 3.5 liter V6 ecoboots engine. Sounds crazy, but it is secretly the most powerful engine Lincoln has ever offered. This is not the muscle car brand. Lincoln was Ford’s upmarket label before it bought Jaguar, Aston Martin, Volvo and Land Rover. And that is the case again as all those other brands have also been sold in the aftermath of the financial crises.

Fortunately, there are never any crises in the Navigator. The first generation came onto the market in 1998. The recipe is actually simple. The car is based on the muddy Ford Expedition. So a body on frame ‘truck’. Only then packed with even more luxury, appearance and even more luxury. Everything is done and ready. The occupants are, as it were, sitting in a better leather armchair than they have at home.

However, in the first generation(s) this could not entirely disguise the fact that the basis was rather ‘crude material’. Plastic dashboards and such, cracks that are not neatly finished everywhere. This has really improved a lot in the current generation of über-luxury American SUVs. Okay in terms of refinement it may not be an Audi. But the Navigator as well as the Escalade and Grand Wagoneer have really nice cabins loaded with wood and leather.

Officially, the Navigator is not offered in the Netherlands. Considering the CO2 tax, this is also ‘logical’. However, some companies still bring them to these parts for enthusiasts. This copy has only 50 kilometers on it and is therefore essentially new. The price already mentioned is definitely not cheap. But on the other hand: you drive something different than just another Range Rover or Bentley Bentayga. Then buy?

