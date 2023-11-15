A canal house with a spacious garage? Yep, Lil’ Kleine just has it.

When we write about a house here on Autoblog, it can only mean one thing: the house has an interesting garage. Those kinds of houses are usually not narrow Amsterdam canal houses, but we found one anyway.

The house in question has a well-known owner, who is not entirely without controversy. This canal house on the Prinsengracht is owned by Jorik Scholten, better known as Lil’ Kleine. He hasn’t lived there very long, because he bought the property in 2019.

This is not the case for the entire building: Lil’ Kleine only has two floors, with six rooms. These provide a living area of ​​305 square meters. That’s actually not bad at all.

What is also not disappointing is the garage. Kleine’s canal house has a garage of 4.42 by 8.54 meters. This means there is plenty of room for Lil’ Kleine’s Porsche 992 Carrera 4S, as shown in the photo. With a little bit of good will, a Mini or another shopping car is also suitable.

The nice thing about this indoor garage is that you can also admire your car from the living room. That’s something different than a model car in a display case.

Quote reports that Lil’ Kleine paid €2.3 million for the building in 2019, but he has given the place a major makeover in the meantime. That is why €3.25 million is now being asked for the apartment.

The lot is not yet officially online, which is why there is only limited images available. Lil’ Kleine’s home will only be completely online next week, on the DRVM website.

This article Buy Lil’ Kleine’s canal house, with spacious garage first appeared on Ruetir.