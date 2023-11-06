Possibly you were already thinking about calling it a day, but we have one of those offers that we couldn’t wait without giving you more time. And it is that he new Echo Show 5 (the last one released, the one from third generation) is now in “Black Friday mode” with one of those discounts that are difficult to refuse. And for the price of one… You take another one home for free! What are you waiting for?

Echo Show 5 3rd generation: the good now improved

Within the Echo in the Amazon catalog, the Show 5 is undoubtedly one of the most interesting. Enjoy the intelligence of Alexa and it also includes a screen, without having to have a large device at home. That’s why now that you have this great offer, even more so when it comes to the 3rd generation, the last one available on the market.

And what is new about this new version? Well, there are several aspects in which the company wanted to give a push to improve its famous model. We list them below so that you have them in view and more clearly:

Offers a new compact design, with completely flat glass cover. It has been improved Alexa sensitivity with an additional microphone to achieve a better response. The sound has also been enhanced with clearer voices and more powerful bass. The screen has been optimized for greater visual comfort when there is little light. There is a new processor inside that works faster, the Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge.

Beyond all this, you will still have at your disposal a smart speaker with Alexa as the undisputed protagonist, which means enjoying one of the best solutions that currently exist within the voice assistants. You can manage everything through your voice and your 5 inch screenof comfortable size but without being too big, thus allowing it to be a gadget that isFits well in virtually any spaceeven on your nightstand.

As it has a screen and an integrated camera, you can also use it as a means to make video calls, in addition to being a perfect switchboard to control the devices you have on your «digital home» and are compatible, such as lights, plugs or thermostats, even when you are not at home.

2×1 offer on Amazon

As we told you, Amazon seems to have started to move some of its great offers for Black Friday and the first interesting one we found is this one. And by purchasing an Echo Show 5 3rd Gen. you can take another one home practically free.

We say “practically” because at the moment a single device costs 99.99 euros (it has a 9% discount, since its official price is 109.99 euros), but in the promotion that concerns us what paid son 107,98 euros and using the code ECHOSHOW5 you take another one home –you therefore have to put 2 in the basket and in the purchasing process, use the code that we have indicated to you.

Every third-generation Echo Show 5 It would cost you this way for 53.99 euros, a fantastic opportunity to have more than one at home or to share expenses with another person and get one. Quick, if you order within the next two hours, you could even receive them tomorrow! You’re already late.