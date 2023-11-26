Does it get more wonderful than this 6.1(!) liter Mercedes E-Class youngtimer with Brabus stuff? Perhaps not.

The Mercedes E-Class (W211) is perhaps one of the most beautiful Mercedes ever made. A perfect modern interpretation of the design language with the twin headlights of the Mercedes of the time, without being overly exuberant or daring like the W212. In terms of engines and versions, you also had wonderful choices for the W211.

V8

Not only because of the AMG versions: initially the 476 hp 5.5 liter supercharged V8 in the E55, but later also the 514 hp E63 with that blubber-thick 6.2. Furthermore, almost all engines had at least six cylinders, including the big diesels in the E320 CDI, for example. Right in between was the E500 with V8, a wonderfully big 5.0 liter V8 with 306 hp.

Brabus

That was not enough for Brabus. They came up with a big upgrade package for the E500. The engine was enlarged to a real 6.1 liter. That resulted in a total of 426 hp. A nice E55 alternative: less horsepower, but with a much thicker block and without a compressor. And yes, more has been changed on an E55 to create an AMG version. Brabus also offers modifications to the chassis and larger brakes. All this in a ‘normal’ E-Class carriage without AMG adornment and also black without badges.

We dare not call it a real sleeper, because the Brabus bumper set and four exhausts reveal the true identity of this Brabus W211. The three-piece 18-inch ‘Monoblock V’ rims also distinguish this Brabus from an average E-Class. Oh well, it’s period correct and it’s subtly thicker: we approve.

Occasion

You may already understand: this Brabus W211 E500 6.1 is for sale as a used car in the Netherlands. The nice thing about the interior of this Brabus is that it is mainly W211. Walnut wood, brown leather with black contrast, but with a Brabus tachometer to indicate a different redline. There are also plenty of options checked, such as the double panoramic roof, the front of which also slides and tilts.

We like it, this black shadow with a blubber-thick engine. He also looks decent, considering his 21 years old and mileage. The latter may be its salvation, because thanks to the 211,000 kilometers on the clock, you will scare off showroom-condition buyers. While the appearance looks good for that age and mileage.

Kopen

So, you can buy it. That will cost you 23,350 euros. Then you have a big youngtimer car with a 6.1 liter V8 and 426 hp. You can of course show interest on Marktplaats.

Thanks to Daan for the tip!

