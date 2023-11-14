Far from his serious appearance and cold character that he is presumed to have as a Nordic, Valtteri Bottas has proven himself to be a real character on his social media in recent years. It went viral to see him dressed as Duffman from The Simpsons for a cycling race, and a photo uploaded last year, in which he swam naked and showed off his butt, also became very famous.

In fact, he gave that photo, in large format, to his former teammate Lewis Hamilton, and a special edition of that image was created, which helped raise 50,000 euros for charity.

Now, he has used this last facet again for positive reasons and created “BottAss”, which combines his surname with the word ass, to launch for sale a calendar with 13 photographs in which the Alfa Romeo driver appears naked, showing his back and bottom.

From the sale of the calendars, 5 euros (or 5 dollars) will be donated to Movember, the charity that has made the mustache its trademark and which fights prostate and testicular cancer and promotes mental health and the prevention of suicide in men around the world.

The calendar with photos of Bottas and his butt is priced at 19.90 euros or 20 dollars and can be purchased on Bottass.com. Both the cover and each month are in Din A4 format, the most popular print format, 210 x 297 mm.

The photos were taken, as in 2022, by the creator and photographer Paul Ripke in Asspen, a ski resort and beautiful lakes in Colorado, USA, where Bottas had already been on numerous occasions and where in fact his famous photo above.

As part of the campaign, Bottas has worn a mustache sticker on his helmet in recent races and the calendar has been unveiled in a fun teaser video, which you can see below. As they clarify on their website, the photos for sale are not pixelated, only the images published on social media are.