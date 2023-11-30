loading…

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. Photo/Bloomberg

TAIPEI – President Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, believe China It will not consider a major attack on its country at the moment because it is busy with domestic problems, even though Beijing is trying to influence the upcoming elections.

“I think China’s leadership at this point is overwhelmed by its internal challenges,” Tsai said at the DealBook Summit 2023 in New York.

“I think maybe this is not the time for them to consider a full-scale invasion of Taiwan,” he added in a recorded interview as quoted by the South China Morning Post, Thursday (30/11/2023).

Tsai said this in response to a question about the risk of attack from China, following a meeting between United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in California this month.

The leaders’ talks, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, were aimed at preventing escalating tensions from turning into conflict.

But Xi and Biden remain at odds over the Taiwan conflict, with the Chinese leader telling his US counterpart that reunification “cannot be stopped”.

Beijing considers the island a breakaway province that must be controlled – even by force, if necessary. Many countries, including the US, do not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent country but oppose the use of force to change the status quo.

But for now, Tsai said, Beijing is grappling with domestic economic, financial and political challenges.

“The international community has also made it clear that war is not an option,” he added.