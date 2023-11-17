Tax, the tax on multinationals arrives: minimum levy of 15 percent on revenues in Italy, the decree is ready (photo Lapresse, deputy minister Maurizio Leo)

Tax: the ‘collaboration’ regime with companies is extended

The possibility for companies to join the so-called ‘collaborative fulfillment’ is extended which allows possible support from the Revenue Agency and certainty on payments and controls. This is provided for in one of the decrees implementing the fiscal delegation on the basis of which the threshold for joining this regime is establishednow set at one billion, will gradually decrease to 750 million in the two-year period 2024-25, to 500 million in the two-year period 2026-27, and will be reduced by 100 million euros from 2028.

Collaborative fulfillment is the goal “to establish a relationship of trust between the tax authorities and the taxpayer through constant and preventive dialogue with the taxpayer, assisted by highly qualified professionals, aimed at a preliminary assessment of the situations that generate tax risks”. The new feature provides greater control of tax risks for companies through the Tax Control Framework. To join the regime, taxpayers must be equipped with a tax risk detection, measurement, management and control system (Tax Control Framework), certified by highly qualified professionals. The adoption of this certified control system, at the basis of the collaborative compliance regime, will allow – explain Palazzo Chigi sources – to identify in advance any operation that could generate fiscal risks. Action will be taken ex ante rather than ex post in order to reduce disputes and guarantee legal certainty.

Tax, Leo: “Collaboration without lowering our guard on tax evasion”

“We aim to establish a collaborative relationship between the administration and the taxpayer, without lowering our guard against evasion and those who adopt incorrect behavior towards the tax administration”. The Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, said this during the press conference at Palazzo Chigi at the end of the Council of Ministers.

Subscribe to the newsletter