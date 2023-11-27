“The objective of profit will be achieved only if companies are able to contribute effectively to the well-being of society and the protection of the environment” these are the words that guide the actions of International Gateand’Swiss resin packaging and distribution company which in addition to thinking about its customers and producers, has put environmental protection is at the forefront. It is a company based in Chiasso, very attentive to sustainability issues and the conduct of socially responsible activities. Born 10 years ago, it collaborates with organizations that promote social and solidarity plastic such as Plastic Bank, a charity established to support, improve and grow social plastic recycling ecosystems around the world. International Gate is among the first companies to have created the international trade of recycled PET in Europe with one of the main brands active in the beverage sector.

International Gate

International Gate offers its customers the possibility of using social and recycled plastic that helps the environment and avoids accumulations of rubbish in the oceans in order to optimize the carbon footprint and have zero environmental impact plastic products on the shelf thanks to the purchase of Green Certificates. November 8th Marco Piscitelli, CEO of International Gateorganized theIG Summit in the Wine Releais Villa Cordevigo (VR) to take stock of the issue of plastic packaging at an international level. Numerous industry guests from over 20 countries met to discuss recent evolutions and revolutions in the world of packagingwhere the drivers of circularity and sustainability have favored apparently eco-sustainable materials such as cardboard, glass, aluminum and biodegradable products of plant origin, over plastic.

IG Summit

The European community has created new directives both SUP (single use plastic), and new objectives on recycling and the use of recycled materials: this has had a significant impact on the entire world of packaging. PET, a very widespread material in the food and biomedical sectors, was the protagonist in the discussionswith bottles representing just under half of European consumption: only 60% of the bottles released for consumption are recovered, albeit with notable differences depending on the approach used in each country: where deposit schemes exist, an average collection rate of 95% is achieved, compared to just under 50%. in EU countries that do not adopt them, including Italy.





In comparison with key elements such as Aldi, AMB PackagingCoca Cola, AMP Recycling, E&act,

Veolia, coordinated by Antonello CiottiPresident of PetCore (European Users Association

and PET producers).

IG Summit

I had the opportunity to interview Marco Piscitellifounder and CEO of International Gate. Below are questions and answers

Marco, what is sustainability for you?

Sustainability for me it is a good compromise between the current needs of consumers and producers and the future of the next generations. I believe that sometimes communication must take into account what really helps the environment instead of what apparently should help it. We need to ask ourselves what really harms the planet.

International Gate

International Gate was born 10 years ago; How have you seen food packaging change in this period of time?

Packaging has changed a lot in recent years, first companies began to reduce the quantities of material used, then we moved on to a study linked to improving the shelf life of the products (the period that lasts from production to sale in which it is necessary keep the total quality intact) and finally we had the impact of the environmental theme with the use of “eco-sustainable” or recycled materials, in short we were never bored and we we have always looked for the best solutions to help the industry cope with changes by selecting the best suppliers and optimizing the supply value chain.

International Gate

How ready are we to use social or solidarity plastic?

AND still premature the use of social plastic, although there are many companies already established in the sector; the main reason is that recycling education is improving all over the world and people have perceived that the material that is used daily is not just simple waste but an asset with value and this will help the environment a lot. Today, using social or solidarity plastic has a cost that the public is unable to bear this is the major limit to its diffusion.

During the IG Summit we tried to make a point at a global level, on the art of recycling, on sustainability, on the circular economy. It has been said that we need to think about more economical sustainability, because it is often thought that “sustainable” means “more expensive”. How do you approach this problem?

During our Summit we had manufacturers producing more than 1 million tons of recycled PET; we therefore had the opportunity to discuss the various recycling issues and in the end it emerged that Giant strides have been made in Europe on the topic of collection and sustainability aimed at the circularity of materials. However, sometimes it is uneconomical for manufacturing companies of consumer goods use sustainable packaging, this was the first factor that negatively influenced the development of a circular economy in Europe. From 2025 things will change and the food industry will necessarily have to use recycled materials to meet the circular economy needs imposed by the European community so we consumers will also have to pay something more but in doing so we will contribute to European sustainability projects and we will also help the environment.

Marco Piscitelli, IG Summit

The “Plastic Tax” in Italy should come into force in January 2024; many European states, such as Spain (from 1 January 2023) are already charging this tax. Then there are developing countries that have shown greater willingness to impose total bans: for example, in Kenya and Tanzania some plastic products have been completely banned. Do you think this is the right way to encourage recycling?

As regards the plastic tax, it is not an aid to the country’s economy and above all to the pockets of consumers who will have to face further expenses. We do not need this to encourage recycling, but rather further constructive interventions aimed at encouraging consumers to be more educated. In Spain, for example, we are witnessing a strong contraction in volumes which in the long run could have a negative impact on the industry’s employment rate. Regarding banning plastic, I think we will always need this material but we also need consumers who are prepared and aware that sometimes plastic is the best material in terms of recyclability and CO2 emissions compared to other materials available in food packaging.

Plastic recycling

What is the compromise between product performance and sustainability?

This it is the biggest challenge we will have to face because products with barriers that allow a better shelf life are difficult to manage within selection and recycling centers but the technology has improved and I’m sure we can find a compromise for the good of consumers and the durability of products.

Do you believe that Italians are a virtuous people or still far behind?

Italians they are a virtuous peoplethe numbers linked to the collection say so the Campania holds the highest percentage, so I am very proud that the region that gave me birth can be the first in Italy from this point of view.

IG Summit

Finally, 2030 is approaching; will we all be able to become a little more virtuous and reach the 17 goals set by the UN?

I am sure that we will be able to respect the objectives set by demonstrating once again the qualities that our country has from a professional point of view.