A clear change in the weather scenario is looming for Italy, but also at a continental level. In fact, the first irruption of will arrive arctic air of the season with increasing cold. The very cold air mass will hit central and eastern Europe more directly with thermal collapse and neve at lowland levels. The cold air will also be able to involve Italy with a clear drop in temperatures and the advent of cold northerly winds.

A new disturbance, of a cold front nature, will cross the Peninsula on Saturday, with rain especially in the South, on Sicily and, more marginally, on the middle Adriatic side where the first light snowfalls of the season could occur even below 1000 metres. Neve instead more abundant in the central and eastern Alps up to the valley floor, with a few snowflakes expected as far as Alto Adige and Carnia.

Temperatures on Sunday will generally decline further with values ​​widely below normal with the cold accentuated by strong northern winds with storm gusts other i 100 km/hseas up to very rough and storm surges on exposed coasts especially on Saturday.