Pneumonia in children in China, “ignore the ‘experts’. Nothing is known.” Virologist Roberto Burioni invites caution regarding the first news emerging from the Asian giant regarding an increase in respiratory diseases and outbreaks of pneumonia reported in children, after the National Health Commission in Beijing, in a press conference on November 13, had reported a boom in cases in the country.

“I made the mistake of trusting – hesitantly – the Chinese at the beginning of 2020, I won’t repeat it this time”, reasons the expert, also posting via X the information released by ProMed, the International Society’s program for monitoring emerging diseases for Infectious Diseases (Isid). The note raises the hypothesis that there may be a widespread epidemic of an undiagnosed respiratory disease underway in various areas of China (since Beijing and Liaoning are almost 800 kilometers apart), but adds that it is too early to predict its outcome. evolution. The author of the mini report reports news of super crowded pediatric hospitals in different areas of the country, schools emptied and lessons canceled and worried parents. And of a person from Beijing who talks about hospitalized children who do not cough and have no symptoms other than high fever and “many develop lung nodules”.

In this regard, Burioni specifies: “The common viral infections of childhood do not cause pneumonia or ‘pulmonary nodules’, and promises updates.