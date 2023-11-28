Bureaucracy destroys the economy

The Italian budget law and its related provisions provide few changes for businesses, and not all of them are positive. For example, with the new tax reform, the measure that gives a tax advantage to companies that keep profits within the company, the so-called ACE, Aid for Economic Growth, could be eliminated.

The budget constraints are now such that, unless we want to risk compromising the stability of the accounts – a risk that should absolutely be avoided – very little can be expected on that front.

Strategic games for many industrial sectors are no longer played in Rome, but in Brussels. Think, for example, of how the Italian and European metalworking industryae the lives of citizens will be impacted by Europe’s choices on the transition towards electric mobility.

In her last State of the Union speech before the European elections scheduled for next year, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen listed the three main ongoing challenges for the European economy: the demographic and skills crisis, high inflation and the level of bureaucracywhich she also considered no longer sustainable for small and medium-sized businesses.

After years in which European policies seemed to only talk about the environment, overshadowing the issue of competitiveness and the risks of deindustrialization – and the rules seemed to be written by and for large multinationals – small and medium-sized enterprises are now apparently placed at the center of the agenda with a series of proposals: the appointment of a special envoy, the start of a direct dialogue, the preventive competitiveness analysis for the new laws, the reduction of reporting.

“Old wine in a new bottle”, some have caustically commented. In fact, it is not the first time that measures and attention have been announced for small and medium-sized businesses. It happens frequently especially before elections. Afterwards, the reality was often different.

However, it is a good sign that the Commission’s narrative is veering towards a more practical, less ideological path and, above all, one that looks more at the way of doing things, rather than just money.

The match is important, especially for our manufacturing. Real change will come, if and when it comesnot through public money or European funds however significant, but by a different way of doing business, which is at the same time more responsible, more sustainable, but also simpler.

We must immediately start the same path here in Italy too. It is not possible to continue creating new obligations without ever revisiting the old ones. The only effect that will be achieved is to suffocate companies, starting with small and medium-sized ones.

Technology today allows very penetrating controls. Let’s use it not to create fear, but to create trust. Let’s start by eliminating, for example, preventive controls, obligations and duplication of reporting for companies who agree to connect in real time with the administrations.

It seems impossible, but it’s not. It’s disruptive, and that’s what we need.

*Entrepreneur, President of the European Union of the Lubricants Industry

Subscribe to the newsletter