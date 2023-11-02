Bungie is officially speaking out after a dark week with the dismissal of 8% of the workforce without clarifying whether it delays Destiny 2: The Final Form, promising that it will be one of its best games.

The week has been disastrous for 100 employees of Bungie who this Monday learned without prior notice that they were fired, after the company owned by Sony failed miserably to achieve its financial objectives.

As reported by Bloomberg, Bungie cut the 8% jobs at Bungieafter they entered 45% less than they expected at the beginning of the year.

The figures certified the decline of Destiny, whose last expansion, Destiny 2: Eclipsewas received with lukewarm criticism from the press and much worse from the players.

On the Bungie website, the Destiny 2 team (without Pete ParsonsCEO of Bungie, signed in person) has issued a statement in order to reassure Destiny fans that Destiny 2: The Final Form will be “unforgettable”, and recognizing that this has been one of the most difficult weeks in the history of the studio.

“We have parted ways with people we respect and admire. We have spent this week supporting each other, including those who are in the studio, as well as friends and colleagues who are no longer here.”

Bungie wants Destiny 2: The Final Form to be one of its best games

“We know we’ve lost a lot of your trust. Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough and that’s going to change.”

Bungie says that its goal is to make The Final Form an unforgettable experience, one that is considered one of its best games, comparable according to them to The Witch Queen y The Possessed King“a fitting culmination that pays tribute to the journey we have been on together over the past ten years.”

They remember that there are still 650 people working on Destiny 2 and promise that in the coming weeks they will talk more about the game, and “the bridge we plan to build to get us all out of this Darkness and into the Light.”

Of course, no word about the supposed delay that, according to internal sources, the game would have suffered, from February to June 2024. For now, the date remains February 27, 2024.