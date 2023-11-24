Suara.com – The Bunga Band was one of the musical groups that gave its own color to the country’s music industry in 1997. Their single entitled “Kasih Don’t You Go” became the most popular song at that time.

After 26 years have passed, Bunga, which now consists of Tony (vocals), Pepe (guitar), Owin (guitar), Ogie (bass) and Michael (drums), has reunited and released the 2023 version of the song “Kasihjangan Kau Lagi”.

Bunga is now under the Moodys Mood Record label. One of the strong reasons for re-releasing “Kasih Don’t You Go” is so that the younger generation can enjoy the song which was very popular in the late 1990s.

“This song was very famous in 1997, so it was one of the biggest. For us, this song needs to be enjoyed by the next generation. It was not without consideration why we chose Buga, because the song had a big influence in the 1990s, that’s why we tried to bring it up again ,” Andre, a representative from Moody’s Mood, when holding a press conference in the Senayan area, Central Jakarta, Friday (24/11/2023).

The Bunga band themselves admit that they are very happy to have the opportunity to introduce their hits to Gen Z again. Tony, the vocalist, who is also the only remaining member of the original Bunga team, really has a vision to continue this band. Like the message conveyed by one of Bunga’s personnel who has passed away, Galang Rambu Anarki.

Bunga Band together with representatives of the Moodys Mood Record label. (Ferry Noviandi/Suara.com)

“This band was left to me by my late friend (Galang). Before he died, he said, ‘You can hold this band.’ “I’ll just do it and I’m happy to be working with Moodys Mood,” said Tony in the same place.

“Love Don’t Go Away” itself has been made in several versions, apart from Bunga it was also recycled by Yura Yunita and Yoda.

“This is the latest version, maybe the last version of Bunga. Because Bunga himself has released many different versions. Next, we will give it to friends who want to cover it,” added Tony.

Bunga’s latest version of “Love Don’t Go” is made with a new and fresher feel. Although it doesn’t remove the color of the song at all like in the initial release.

“The piano keys are still there, but it is played with a different sound, the singing has changed a bit. It’s still like the beginning, but how can you enjoy old and new songs. I think how today’s children can follow along,” added Tony.

To get a contemporary sound, the band Bunga admits that they listen to a lot of current songs. They also asked for a lot of input from the label.

“I’m trying to listen to children’s songs now, Gen Z. I’m trying to mix them up, I’m also chatting with the label. Become ‘Kasih Don’t Go’ in 2023. We’ll start from the beginning at the end of July 2023, chat. Recording is August 16, but the recording process is “Several takes. There is a clear pop feel, there is rock, blues too. There are modern sounds,” said Tony.