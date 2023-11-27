Suara.com – Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir said the transformation of state-owned companies had had a big impact on the country and society.

This can be seen from the dividend payments given by state-owned companies to the state.

“Thank God, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati is also happy because BUMN dividends until October 2023 have reached IDR 74.1 trillion,” said Erick last weekend.

Erick said that the realization of dividends or non-tax state revenues (PNBP) from separated state assets (KND) was 150 percent higher than the initial target.

According to Erick, this achievement is concrete evidence of changes in BUMN which have a positive impact on company performance.

Erick said that the biggest contribution came from BUMNs operating in the banking and energy sectors. Erick continues to encourage increased contributions from other SOE sectors in order to further increase SOEs’ contributions to the state and society.

“From the start, I have always emphasized that BUMN must be the stronghold of the Indonesian economy. The increase in contribution also shows that the condition of BUMN continues to improve,” said the man born in Jakarta.

Erick is optimistic that BUMN dividend payments to the state will continue to increase until the end of the year.

Erick wants BUMN to continue to maintain positive trends, including increasing profits which in 2020 only amounted to IDR 13 trillion to IDR 124 trillion in 2021, and soaring to IDR 250 trillion in 2022.

“God willing, BUMN will be able to make history again by providing the highest dividend to the country of IDR 80.2 trillion in 2022,” said Erick.