Rockstar was developing Bully 2, as confirmed in a record from the North American company.

Rockstar is one of the best valued companies in the video game sector by impressive quality of his works and is not for less. During the first stages of the month of December, the official GTA VI trailer will be released, something that is called to break the internet as soon as it occurs. It is a general rule with each title that the North American company launches, capable of generating expectation even with those projects that do not come to fruition. Agent, the IP canceled by the studio, has offered details very recently and The other great project in oblivion, Bully 2, has also resurfaced.

Through A leak concerning GTA V has revealed new details of Bully 2, the sequel to the acclaimed Rockstar title. What has been confirmed is that, at some point, the title was in development by the North American company for just over a year. Through data obtained in relation to the fifth installment, you can see some lines of code that reference Bully 2, although the project was eventually canceled. Everything indicates that the tremendous success achieved first by GTA V and then by Red Dead Redemption II led the company to abandon the sequelso it seems that it will never see the light of day.

GTAV’s PDB leak contains a string relating to Bully 2. Credits to @GlowDevs and @WildBrick142 pic.twitter.com/4vDiyTozjn — Liam (@billsyliamgta) November 19, 2023

For now, Rockstar seems to focus on continuing the GTA and Red Dead Redemption sagasso it seems difficult for a new IP to exist at the moment, even more so taking into account the long development process that usually occurs in the studio.

GTA VI aims for a release between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025

In December the video game industry will come to a standstill with the revelation of the first trailer for GTA VI, so we will have to be very attentive to everything that Rockstar decides to reveal in relation to the title. However, there will remain the unknown of When will it officially hit the market?, something that should happen between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, according to the latest leaks in this regard. So that, would confirm Take-Two’s forecasts for having it during the next fiscal year.

The Game Awards gala could be an ideal setting to discover what the new installment of the Rockstar saga proposes, so we will have to mark December 7 in red on the calendar. However, the announcement will most likely be made through the studio’s website.

