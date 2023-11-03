Along with the more well-known names, there was also a lot of anticipation for Nicolò Bulega in the Jerez tests, where he made his debut as a Superbike rider. The reigning Supersport world champion didn’t have time to close the season before he started again immediately, but this time with a new adventure in production derivatives. In fact, from 2024 he will be Aruba’s bearer in the premier class of the world championship and will join Alvaro Bautista and had a first taste of the Panigale V4R during the two days of testing on the Andalusian track.

The weather conditions were not the best, a bit of rain affected the days of testing, but the first approach with the four-cylinder from Borgo Panigale was more than good for Bulega, who drew up a very positive initial assessment: “I’m happy . Unfortunately, in two days we didn’t lap much because on Day 1 the track was half wet and half dry, so we only did 20 laps. On Day 2, however, we decided to shoot only half a day, in the afternoon.”

“But I’m happy because I was able to be fast straight away,” says Bulega. “I feel good with the bike and I’m happy because I’m still at 85%, there’s still a lot of work to do, I have to improve a lot on some things. But the fact that we are fast and not yet 100% gives me a lot of confidence. I’m learning the bike, how to communicate with my new team. For me it is important to accumulate kilometers with this bike.”

In the Jerez tests, the Ducati rider also had the opportunity to try the Pirelli tires that he will have to use in 2024, for a first contact: “Honestly, as always, Pirelli does a great job with the tyres. I tried the SCQ and I liked it. It’s a little It’s a little difficult to understand, because with so many horsepower you have to understand the character of the tire. However, I’m happy because I was fast. We can improve, obviously, but it’s a good starting point.”

Also looking at the time rankings, Bulega did well with some time attacks that also brought him to the top positions and this bodes well for the future. However, the rookie remains down to earth: “We have a lot of work to do, I’m learning the bike and trying to better understand the DNA of this bike, because it’s more complicated than the Supersport. It’s all much more, more braking, more engine, more electronics. I’ll have to understand, but at the moment I’m happy.”

Bulega’s Superbike adventure began with a faster time than his teammate, but he doesn’t rest easy, on the contrary: “I honestly don’t know what kind of work Alvaro did. But I don’t want to beat him, I want to beat everyone. Now he is the point of reference for Ducati, he is certainly fast and it will be very difficult to beat him.”

Finally, Bulega has words for Andrea Iannone, one of the most anticipated riders of these two days of testing in Jerez: “Andrea has incredible talent, I expected him to be fast. Not that much, but fast. I don’t have to say anything because Andrea was one of the fastest in MotoGP, so it’s normal for him to be fast. He will definitely be one of the strongest from the start”.

