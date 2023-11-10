Bugo, singer and Juventus fan, had his say on the Bianconeri’s current form, also speaking about Allegri.

Bugo, singer and Juventus fan, had his say on the Bianconeri. Here are his words to Juventusnews24:“Rock and Roll doesn’t necessarily mean doing absurd things. For me Rock and Roll means having character and Juve has shown they have it. We are second in the table, let’s not forget that Pogba and Fagioli are missing, two delicate situations.

And let’s not forget where we come from: from a very, very difficult year. So in my opinion Rock and Roll is everything for Juve. It’s the attitude that counts, it’s not necessarily that if you play strangely then you’re Rock and Roll.

For me this year Juve is very lucid and I believe that Rock and Roll means to be this too. It seems to me that Juventus is opening a path, then obviously we are still at the beginning.”

November 10th – 5pm

