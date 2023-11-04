Rafael Leao, AC Milan striker, was chosen to wear Adidas boots in collaboration with Bugatti. here are the pictures

Rafael Leao he is one of Milan’s iconic footballers. The Portuguese makes speed one of his best weapons. This is also why the Portuguese AC Milan player was chosen for the collaboration between Bugatti and adidas to create an extraordinary limited edition football boot: the adidas X Crazy Bugatti. Only 99 pairs available worldwide which will be auctioned on Collect Web 3. The boots will be revealed for the first time on the pitch exclusively by Rafael Leao and Karim Benzema in November 2023. Here is the post on Adidas’ Instagram.

Among the published photos there is, obviously, also Lion.